Bobcats hitting on all cylinders with starters back in lineup

ERATH — Now that Erath coach Eric LeBlanc has gotten all his players back in the lineup, the Bobcats are firing on all cylinders heading into this week’s game with Vermilion Catholic.
In a Week 1 loss to Loreauville, the Bobcats were without running back Trent Bristo (concussion) and receiver Christian Pillette, who was quarantined for two weeks.
Since Bristo’s return to action, Erath has won three straight, including a victory last week over North Vermilion that saw the senior score two touchdowns.
“Trent has had some good games the past three weeks,” LeBlanc said, “and I don’t see him slowing down. The stat sheet may not show the impact he’s had, but we’re not a big stats team.”
Quarterback Lynkon Romero has passed for 968 yards with eight touchdowns and also doubles as the team’s leading rusher. The sophomore has distributed the ball to a deep receiving corps of Coy Broussard, Austin Hebert, David Richard and Pillette.
Together, the four wideouts have caught 42 passes for 835 yards and seven scores. Bristo, who is averaging 22 yards per reception, hauled in the Bobcats’ other scoring pass.
“If defenses continue to stack the box, we’ll continue to throw,” LeBlanc said. “We’re not afraid to do what it takes to win games. Lynkon has put us in a great position to win games by doing the right things.”
Broussard has a team-leading 18 catches for 310 yards and two scores, and Pillette (6 receptions, 209 yards,2 TDs) has a penchant for the big play.
“Christian is a young kid, a sophomore,” LeBlanc said. “If defenses focus too much on taking him away, they might be put in an unsound position.
“We were talking the other day while looking at our receiving corps. It’s hard for someone to say they’re going to take away a particular receiver of ours because they all contribute in a big way. I think defenses have been worried about stopping Trent, which opened things up for our quarterback and receivers.”
Friday in Abbeville, Erath will seek to avenge last year’s 47-0 loss to Vermilion Catholic (2-2).
“Last week VC beat Ascension Catholic, which has a good team,” LeBlanc said. “We’re planning on it being a battle Friday. No. 11 (TE/LB Jake Lege) and No. 5 (RB/SS Travin Moore) are good players. They play both sides of the ball.
“With VC being a smaller school, some of their best players are on the field a lot. A key factor will be our offense trying to sustain drives so we can keep their good athletes on the field on defense. Their run game is pretty good, so we also want to play sound defense.”