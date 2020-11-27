Bobcats eager to take on No. 1 Jennings

ERATH — While some lower-seeded teams have opted to forfeit their first-round playoff games, Erath High is embracing the challenge of being the No. 32 seed in Class 3A.
The Bobcats (1-4) missed the last two weeks of the season with COVID-19 issues and, based on early playoff projections, the team’s season appeared over.
However, when all the numbers were crunched and the final power ratings were issued, Erath found itself traveling to No. 1 Jennings (6-0) in the opening round on Saturday at 5 p.m.
“The kids earned it,” EHS head coach Eric LeBlanc said. “That’s how I felt. The seniors will get the opportunity to play another game.”
The school has been in virtual learning mode for the past two weeks with the quarantine period finally ending on Wednesday.
“With the contact tracing, everybody has to go home,” LeBlanc said. “It’s been frustrating but understandable. We know we have to follow the policies and protocol.
“It was more frustrating to me for the seniors because you never know when your last game will be.”
As a result of the quarantine period, the Bobcats’ first practice in weeks was on Thanksgiving Day.
“It was challenging getting the right info and getting the game plans together, but everybody pitched in,” LeBlanc said Wednesday. “We watched film online as best we could.
“We’ll have practice on Thanksgiving with full bellies and fresh bodies. The seniors are excited to be playing again. They’ve been asking questions about the game plan.”
The Bobcats dropped non-district games to Vermilion Catholic, seeded No. 2 in Division IV, and Ascension Catholic, No. 4 in Division IV. Both of those programs are undefeated.
In District 6-3A action, Erath lost to No. 10 St. Martinville and No. 23 Kaplan by a total of 13 points.
“We only played terrible in one of our losses,” LeBlanc said. “Our four losses were to tough opponents.”
Jennings, which is led by four-star junior running back Trevor Etienne, is averaging 47.5 points per game with victories over Class 4A No. 5 Leesville, No. 11 Cecilia and No. 16 DeRidder.
Etienne, the younger brother of Clemson star running back Travis Etienne, has rushed for 881 yards on 85 carries with 12 touchdowns.
“Jennings is obviously No. 1 for a reason,” LeBlanc said. “They have really athletic talent in places we can’t match, but schematically, I think we can give them some different looks.
“I’m ready, man. And I think the kids are ready, too.”
After beginning the season as the backup to senior Gabe Primeaux, freshman quarterback Lynkon Romero will get the start Saturday.
“Gabe sat down in my office and said he needed to talk to me,” LeBlanc recalled. “He said he wanted the freshman to play quarterback for the betterment of the team. He wants to stay on the field at defensive back and catch some passes at receiver.”
LeBlanc acknowledged that he was blown away by Primeaux’s selflessness.
“That was a big, captain-like moment there,” the Erath coach said. “It’s something I’ve never experienced.”