Blocked PAT in OT, stopped 2-point try in 2nd OT lift Centerville Bulldogs to playoff win

Two big special teams plays propelled Centerville to a 42-40, double-overtime upset of sixth-seeded Oberlin 42-40 in a second-round Class A playoff game Friday.
Oberlin, playing host to the 11th-seeded Bulldogs, had rallied in the fourth quarter after trailing 20-14 after three periods.
The homestanding Tigers (5-3) outscored CHS 14-8 in the fourth period to send it to OT.
Oberlin won the coin toss for overtime and deferred, and on Centerville’s second play, Morty Frederick punched the ball in from five yards out to give the Bulldogs a 34-28 lead. The attempt for 2 failed, however, and Oberlin took possession at the 10 needing a touchdown and PAT to end it.
Three plays netted five yards, but the Tigers scored on fourth down from the 5 to tie the score again. On the point-after try, several Bulldogs got into the backfield with Tyler Gunner blocking the kick to force a second OT.
In the second overtime, three plays got the Bulldogs to the 3-yard line, and Gunner got in from there on fourth down to put Centerville ahead again. Gunner’s 2-point try made it a 42-34 game.
Oberlin scored on second down from the 2, but the 2-point attempt was stuffed, giving the Bulldogs the win.
Centerville compild 332 yards on the ground, led by Travis Billiot’s 165 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries. Gunner had 88 yards and two touchdowns and Frederick also scored a TD.
The Bulldogs (7-3) play host to No. 3 seed Grand Lake (5-1) in a quarterfinal game Friday at 7 p.m.