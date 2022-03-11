Highland Baptist Christian School’s Tyler Blissett has achieved what many indoor track competitors could never dream of: earning a spot at the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals in New York.
One of the first things that one notices about Blissett is that he looks like a runner. Sporting a lean build and a tall, athletic frame, one may not realize that New Iberia’s next track sensation is still just an eighth grader.
Blissett, 14, has already proven himself to be one of the best high school runners in the state. Placing eighth in the Boys Division II 1600-meter race and sixth in the 3200-meter race at the LHSAA Indoor Track state meet, Blissett has his sights set on achieving more this season.
Now, Blissett joins just four other Louisiana athletes at the Nationals event, and is the only runner from Louisiana that will compete in a long-distance event.
Blissett said that he has been running his favorite event, the 3200-meter, since he was in fifth grade, explaining that “it’s the event that I do best in.” Blissett said he enjoys indoor track, both as its own sport and as preparation for the outdoor track season with Highland Baptist.
Blissett explained that indoor track can sometimes be more difficult than running outdoors.
“The only thing different about indoor is that it’s a shorter track, so I guess that it’s harder,” he said. “The air inside the building is also harder to breathe, it makes your mouth dry out.”
Blissett has set himself a lofty goal for the upcoming outdoor season, stating that he wants to drop his time beneath 10:00 minutes.
“My best time, currently, is 10:16, which I did at the state meet. The outdoor state meet is a long time away, so I’m not sure about a strategy yet. I’m just going to keep training hard and pushing toward that goal.”
Blissett credits his father and other runners at the high school and college level with helping him to achieve so much.
“My dad has helped me a lot as my coach and just being there for me,” he said. “Chapin Stewart, who runs for UL, has also helped me a lot. The Westgate distance crew has also helped me, we go on long runs on Sundays and they always have been there as role models.”