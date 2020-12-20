If the deer you’re hunting won’t go to you, go to them.
Kyle Blanchard did just that when he dropped everything but a crossbow and sprinted in the direction of a buck with a big rack on Nov. 2. He was deer hunting on the Double Deuce Ranch in Putnam County, Missouri, a senior trip gifted to him by his parents, Roy and Trisha Blanchard.
When Blanchard eventually stopped running, he hit the ground in a prone position, took aim and shot the whitetail deer.
“It’s not how I planned it but that’s deer hunting,” Blanchard said this past week, the weeklong hunt and results still fresh on his mind.
The St. Martinville Senior High School graduate was scanning cornfields on his senior trip rather than beaches the first week of November.
“The Bahamas weren’t for me,” Kyle Blanchard said with a chuckle this past week as he recalled the unforgettable deer hunt to north Missouri with his father and 13 other deer hunters from in and around Cajun Country.
The 18-year-old Coteau Holmes outdoorsman, wise beyond his years as a hunter of deer and ducks, made the most of the long-awaited senior trip by dropping the 9-point buck that Monday.
“It was 210 pounds. We never scored the antlers but it was a 9-point. That’s my biggest to date so far,” Blanchard said, proudly.
The day started with a beautiful sunrise over a cornfield. The first 2½-3 hours were slow, as in zero deer movement around his ladder stand, unlike the day before when he saw does, plus a 9-point buck, walk under him and decided to return the next day.
“That morning I texted daddy around 9 o’clock and said, ‘I haven’t seen nothing.’ We were going to walk toward each other and meet in the cornfield,” Blanchard said. “Probably after 10 minutes of walking, when I got back to the corner of the woods I was hunting, a deer passed in front of me, around 15 yards, and went into the woods.
“I grunted. I watched him stop running. I knew he wasn’t spooked. I decided to drop everything and run after him, running, not walking. It was all an adrenaline rush,” he said.
After running, then stealthily walking, the deer came into view, as did another one.
“The deer was standing right there, about 40 yards away. I never ranged him. I dropped down on my stomach, put him in my ’scope and pulled the trigger. Another buck started running, so three of them were there.
“I hit him high and it broke his back. That’s why he dropped. When I saw him drop I knew he wasn’t dead but he wasn’t going anywhere. I should have ranged him … but I put him down.”
Blanchard, who killed his first deer at age 10, was glad he was carrying a Barnett crossbow rather than his compound bow that day in the Show Me State.
“I’ve got my own bow. But over there you’ve got to take long shots … I wasn’t taking any chances. I was coming back with a trophy,” he said.
He had made a conscious effort “not to look at the horns” more than he had to “to avoid getting the shakes” as he took aim. His father got the first good look at the downed deer’s antlers.
“He said, ‘It’s big!’ He was happy,” Blanchard said, noting they high-fived on the spot.
While they were loading the deer into the pickup truck, Caleb Latiolais, a friend of his from Catahoula, texted that he had just got a buck, as did Skylar Robicheaux.
Blanchard’s 9-pointer was shot on Monday. The next day was one in which he appreciated the sport even more because of a 15-point buck with a 165-inch spread carried to the lodge by 78-year-old Gary “Papa Lou” Louviere of Catahoula.
“Papa Lou’s was big. That made the trip for everyone. He deserved that one,” Blanchard said.
Feasting his eyes on the big rack of that buck brought in by Louviere gave him “buck fever” all over again, he confided.
“Seeing Papa Lou’s made it even better. He was fired up,” he said.
Earlier Tuesday morning, he said about Louviere’s big day, “Everybody was talking. Papa Lou said, ‘I’m going to go shoot a big buck.’ That’s what he said and he came back with a giant.”
Blanchard, who loves to fish for bass and sac-a-lait when deer and ducks aren’t in season, had a doe tag, too, but never saw another doe the rest of the week in Missouri.
“I never thought it’d be so hard to get a doe after I got a buck. I let does walk under my stand (Monday)!” he said.
Blanchard’s goal entering this hunting season, knowing he would hunt in three states, was to harvest a deer in Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi. He accomplished it before December with a doe Oct 24 in Mississippi, the Missouri 9-pointer on Nov. 2, and a 7-point deer Nov. 29 near Catahoula.
The SLCC-Lafayette student studying air conditioning/refrigeration has hunted deer in his home state every day this season. Louisiana’s archery season concludes Feb. 15, which means he’ll be out with his friends Lucas Blanchard (no relation) and Latiolais. The three of them hunted ducks during the first split on the latter’s lease around Grevemberg.