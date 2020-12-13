CENTERVILLE — In the end, Grand Lake just had a little too much size for Centerville to deal with.
“They had some size on us and in the end just wore us out in the second half,” Centerville head football coach Mark Millet said after his sixth-seeded Bulldogs fell 27-6 to No. 3 seed Grand Lake in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs Friday night.
The visiting Hornets scored three second-half touchdowns to break a 6-6 halftime tie and advance to the Class A semifinals this week against No. 2 seed East Iberville.
Connor Guillotte and Eli Fountain each scored two touchdowns as the visiting Hornets broke open the halftime tie with 21 second-half points to pull away and end Centerville’s season.
“We gave up the big play at the start of the second half but after that we couldn’t contain their run,” Millet said. “We had trouble with them between the tackles and a lot of that had to do with the size factor.
“We can get creative but you really can’t do that during the game.”
In a battle of old-school offenses, it was Grand Lake, running the split-back veer, getting the best of Centeville and the wing-T.
And in the end, Grand Lake had the size to help their offense and defense get the better of the Bulldogs.
After a first half that saw Morty Frederick kick two field goals for Centerville and Guillotte score on a quarterback sneak for Grand Lake, it was the Hornets that were able to make the better halftime adjustments.
Grand Lake stopped Centerville’s offense on three straight possessions in the second half, which allowed the Hornets’ offense to build some momentum.
“When our defense is playing like the way they were playing in the second half, it allows our offense to keep grinding out the ball,” Wainwright said. “We don’t do anything special on offense, we just keep grinding away.”
And it proved to be successful as the Hornets scored on their first possession of the second half to take the lead and then added another third quarter score and a fourth quarter score to seal the win and advance to the semifinals.
“Defensively, I thought they did a good job with their scheme,” Millet said. “And we knew some of the things there were going to do but they just had some personnel that we couldn’t handle.
“I guess in the end we should have had two touchdowns instead of two field goals in the first half but there was nothing else that we could do.”
Even with the loss, Millet was proud of what his team accomplished this year even with the COVID restrictions.
“It was a helluva year for us,” Millet said. “We were one of eight teams left and the things that we wanted from them, they gave us. They played their butts off this year and it was a great thing to be a part of.”