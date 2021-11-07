Franklin Senior High sophomore receiver Jayshaun Johnson returned an interception for a touchdown four plays into the Hornets’ game at District 7-2A rival Catholic High School Friday night, then scored on three long pass plays to help Franklin earn a 40-13 win over the Panthers Friday night in the regular-season finale for the two playoff-bound squads.
Franklin quarterback Zylan Perry hit Johnson with a 93-yard scoring pass to open the second quarter, a screen pass that Johnson broke for a 72-yard TD later in the period and a 62-yard pass after taking a pitch as a running back at the start of the second half to help the Hornets build a 32-7 lead. Perry also completed an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, finishing the night 5-for-9 for 247 yards and four TDs with one interception. Johnson had four catches for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
“We were expecting some plays, but sometimes our guys went up and made plays for themselves,” Franklin coach Tremayne Johnson said. “We just wanted to have a complete game. We wanted to develop a run game so that opened up the pass game, but fortunately the pass game came open first so we rolled with it.”
Three turnovers didn’t help the Panthers, either, all leading directly to scores.
On Catholic High’s first pass attempt of the night, Johnson took in a ball that skipped through a CHS receiver’s hands before being tipped by a Franklin defender, then weaved his way down the sideline to the end zone for a 6-0 lead at the 9:42 mark of the opening period.
CHS coach Scott Wattigny said the interception, which could easily have been a completion to an open receiver, turned the game quickly.
The rest of the quarter was scoreless, and after Catholic High missed a 27-yard field goal on the first play of the second period, Perry took a second-down snap and heaved the ball up to around midfield, where Johnson leaped up to grab the ball over a defender, then shove the defensive player down before sprinting the rest of the way to the end zone for a 93-yard touchdown. The 2-point run by Perry made it 14-0.
“We had guys in great position to make plays, and kudos to those kids (for Franklin), they made ’em,” Wattigny said. “The first big long touchdown pass, the kid makes a great play, and then you would hope that a tackle happens after, and a tackle doesn’t, and it winds up being a touchdown.”
The game was similar to the teams’ game last year, he said. CHS won, but the Hornets had about eight plays for 340 yards.
“That’s kind of what it was tonight,” Wattigny said. “They didn’t obviously march up and down the field. We played them well, too. We had some big sacks. We had some big plays. They had some turnovers.”
But the turnovers, and missed scoring opportunities hurt.
“It’s frustrating because this is a good group of kids,” he said. “When I go back and I look at how well we played against VC and how well we were playing against St. Paul’s, and then to come off of that, the Delcambre loss was crippling to us.”
But injuries to many starters, some of whom are playing but are banged up, made it difficult.
Franklin scored on its next possession when Perry hit Johnson behind the line with a screen pass near the CHS sideline, and Johnson again stiff-armed a defender to the ground, then broke a couple of attempted tackles on the way to a 72-yard touchdown. The Panthers’ William Russell intercepted the attempted 2-point try but Franklin led 20-0.
“Jayshaun Johnson, a sophomore, played a hell of a game at wide receiver,” Tremayne Johnson said. “We’re looking to have a bright future with that kid. And of course, Zylan Perry played a hell of a game, as always. I think he’s starting to open some eyes (among college coaches), so that’s a good thing.”
Another touchdown followed quickly. Catholic High lost a fumble on the first play following the kickoff, and the Hornets recovered at the 18. Perry then got his third touchdown pass of the game for a 26-0 lead
CHS took advantage of a Franklin turnover on a punt to get its first points following the recovery at the Hornets’ 17 by Carson Thibodeaux, one of 24 football players honored on senior night, along with cheerleaders, dance team and band members and swim team seniors.
Senior KK Reno carried the ball for four straight runs, with an offside penalty added in the mix, to get the ball to the end zone, that on a two-yard rush with 1:11 left in the half.
But Perry and Johnson answered on the first snap of the third quarter when freshman quarterback Jylon Jackson pitched to Perry, who ran toward the CHS sideline before pulling up to throw deep for Jayshaun Johnson, who had gotten open behind the defense. The result was a 62-yard TD pass that made it 32-7, with Catholic High’s Josh Cooper breaking up the attempted 2-point pass.
Reno capped an eight-play, 55-yard scoring drive on a three-yard TD run with 4 1/2 minutes left in the third period to get CHS to within 32-13, but Franklin again took advantage of a turnover that set up a 47-yard scoring drive in the fourth period. Perry ran the ball in untouched around the right end from two yards out, then hit Johnson for the 2-point conversion and the 40-13 final.
Reno led all ballcarriers with 133 yards on 29 carries. Marco Austin added 32 yards on nine carries for the Panthers.
Both teams await word of playoff opponents. Franklin was 17th in the most recent unofficial Class 2A power rankings and Catholic High was ninth in Division III, which would put both teams on the road in the first round of the playoffs if those numbers don’t improve in the final rankings. Pairings are to be announced today.
“At this time, I don’t think we’re going to do too much moving, so we’ll take what comes,” Franklin’s coach said.
Wattigny expects the Panthers to play St. Thomas Aquinas, or possibly Ascension Episcopal if STA jumps ahead of AES in the power rankings.
“Hopefully the good Lord’s holding out for a game for us to put this thing together, because when we put this thing together we can play some ball,” he said. “But we’re not going to beat good teams if we continue to do the same thing.”