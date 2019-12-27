ST. MARTINVILLE — New Iberia Senior High advanced to the quarterfinals of the St. Martinville Holiday Shootout by hammering Jennings 78-44 on Thursday.
Jaquan Latula canned 16 points for the Yellow Jackets (10-1), while Jaterius Fusilier scored 15, Stiles Jolivet added 12 and Allen Walker had 8.
NISH jumped out to a 23-2 lead in the first quarter as 10 different Jackets got into the scoring column during the game, which got sloppy in the second half.
“In the first half, we played pretty well,” NISH head coach Todd Russ said. “Not great, but the ball movement and pressure was good. We weren’t a good team in the second half. We got away from who we are. We didn’t close the game out.
“A lot of things we did in the second half are the things that can come back and beat you in the long run. Good teams don’t do what we did in the second half. Championship teams don’t do that, and that’s part of our growth.”
After NISH took a 40-11 lead at the half, Jennings (4-7) outscored the Jackets 18-11 in the third quarter.
“I’m not pleased at all with our second half effort,” Russ said. “I thought our intensity level was poor, and it starts with me. When I’m not up working the guys and challenging and pushing them, the intensity drops. I wanted to see how they would respond to me letting them go out and play without me having my thumb on them as much.
“It reminded me that we’re a certain team, and everybody has certain roles. I have a role that I have to play and do a certain way to get the most out of my guys, and they have a role they have to play. I wasn’t at my best in the second half and we, as a team, weren’t at our best.”
NISH will now face the Breaux Bridge/Tioga winner at 7:30 P.M. Friday. Breaux Bridge (4-2) lost to NISH in the finals of the Battle of the Berry last Saturday.
According to Russ, his team played stellar defense in the 50-36 victory over Breaux Bridge.
“We defended. We played hard defensively,” Russ said of the win over the reigning Class 4A state champions. “Our offense comes from our defense, meaning that it’s not always assists and turnovers, it’s the intensity that you expect them to play with that allows them to find their rhythm.
“But I’ll tell you this - if we play the same way against Breaux Bridge that we played in the second half versus Jennings, Breaux Bridge will beat us by 20. We know it’s going to be a tough task against Breaux Bridge the second time around - if it happens.”