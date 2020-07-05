CYPREMORT POINT — On a day with weather conditions the complete opposite of the day before (see story Page B2) and when perhaps the last of the big boats weighed fish in the Offshore Division, a 21-year-old Teche Area woman who started fishing the Iberia Rod & Gun Club Saltwater Fishing Rodeo as a young girl and teenager announced her return in a big way.
The scene under the pavilion at fishing rodeo headquarters for the 67th event definitely was sunnier – literally and figuratively — on Saturday than the gloomy, stormy first day of the annual three-day holiday weekend event on Friday. The bandstand was set up for live music in front of the American flag, a free red beans and rice supper was cookin’ and an alcoholic drink vendor was doing a brisk business.
Junior Division, Inside Division and Offshore Division fishermen and fisherwomen of all ages vied for spots on the leaderboards with an all-out assault on the two electronic scales. There were some major moves made in the individual categories as races for Best All-Around Fisherman titles in the Junior and Inside divisions.
The BIG news of the day, though, was a 70.30-pound gar carried to the site by a proud Alyssa Broussard aboard the Priority One, which was skippered by her stepdad, Ronnie Dore. She was fishing the event for the first time in several years.
Dore used to take her when she was much younger and she shined in the Junior Division, then Inside Division. Then life, as they say, happened and there was a pause in her fishing rodeo career.
He fished the fishing rodeo a few years by himself before welcoming back the proven angler.
“It’s just like the old days. She came back. She missed a couple of years,” Dore said, smiling broadly, before his lone crew member’s gar was carted to the electronic scale manned by first-year weighmaster T.J. Bonin.
“She said she wanted a first-place garfish. I said, ‘If you want a garfish, we’re going.’ This is her biggest one ever,” he said, happily, emphasizing the last word of the sentence.
It also was the heaviest fish to hit the scale during the first two days of the fishing rodeo, which ends today when the scales close at 1 p.m. Of course, it also was first in that category in the Inside Division.
Broussard played the details about the whereabouts and “what on?” for the monster gar close to the vest.
“In the water,” she said, coyly, about the location of the big fish that was caught on a “special kind of bait” that will remain a secret.
“It was slow. That’s the only thing we got in the boat. It (the struggle between angler and toothy fish) was tiring. It was worth it, though,” she said about the 5- to 10-minute fight.
Dore chuckled knowingly at her gamesmanship.
“Oh, no, she’s got her secret spots. She won’t tell you,” the veteran skipper said.
Aorta B Fishing, Offshore Division Boat Captain’s Award winner in 2019, checked in after being driven in by storms over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Skipper Ryan Dearman of Denver, a Lafayette native, was back with his large all-Lafayette crew that included Jordan Duhon, the defending Offshore Division Best All-Around Fisherman.
The defending champion boat made its bid to repeat and it’ll probably stick because half-a-dozen or so other big boats also have called it quits for the weekend. A handful came in the first day.
Kevin Carter of Lafayette said the 36-foot Contender made its way north to safe harbor and got in late Friday.
“Driving through that storm, that was fun,” he said, tongue-in-cheek, about the ride through 3- to 4-foot seas in stormy weather Friday afternoon/evening that also affected boat traffic in and around Vermilion Bay and knocked out a principle electronic scale at fishing rodeo headquarters along Quintana Canal.
“It’s very windy but we love to fish it every year,” Carter said as he watched the boat’s few fish being weighed.
Dearman and Carter fished with Michael Duhon, who owns the first- and second-place lemonfish (20.0 and 19.75 pounds, respectively) and first-place bonita (10.26 pounds) going into the third and final day; Jordan Duhon (the defending champ who has second- and third-place bonita at 6.90 and 5.60 pounds, respectively); Chris Landry; Jonathan Foreman, and Carter Kauffman.
All eyes will be on the tight races for Best All-Around Fisherman in the Inside Division and the Junior Division. There were some leapfrogs made Saturday.
Angelic Broussard, who added three fish to the leaderboard Friday in the Inside Division, surged into the second-day lead for Best All-Around Fisher(wo)man with 370 points, followed by first-day leader Hunter Romero, with 334 points, and Stephanie Pellerin, with 255.
However, Pellerin, fishing with her husband, Brock Pellerin aboard their boat, Donna Sue, added a third-place flounder (1.21 pounds) to her first-place drum from Friday to help keep the top spot in the race for the Inside Division’s Boat Captain’s Award. Donna Sue leads with 386 points, followed by Miss Communication, 334, and Stress Relief, 284.
In the Junior Division, Luke St. Germain, son of Josh and Brandy St. Germain, passed up first-day leader Wyatt Broussard and has 340 points going into the final day of fishing today at Cypremort Point. Broussard has 333 points, followed by Grant Romero’s 275.