ZWOLLE — Two Catholic High School Fishing Team sophomores who fish bass mostly in ponds around Squirrel Run became the high school’s first team to qualify for a Louisiana High School B.A.S.S. Nation State Tournament.
Tyler Templeton, 16, and Will Minvielle, 15, punched their ticket to the state championship April 30-May 1 on the Ouachita River with an eye-opening catch March 6 of five bass weighing 18.41 pounds, good enough for fifth place in the 152-boat field on Toledo Bend. Each received a $125 gift certificate to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
“It feels great, especially in our first year,” Minvielle, the son of Provost and Jennifer Minvielle, said Wednesday evening minutes after helping the CHS Panthers baseball team beat Port Barre.
Travis “Fred” Bertrand of Mire, their captain who stepped in at the last minute with a 21-foot-long Falcon powered by a 250-h.p. Mercury, said, “It feels really good. It’s a very big accomplishment for those boys. It was great, man. I had a wonderful time when I started seeing the guys catch them and the smiles on their face. I was just as excited as they were when they got on them. It was fun.”
Templeton, in the midst of spring football practice and vying to be a starting wide receiver, and Minvielle rode into a pocket in the back of a cove in San Miguel Creek late that afternoon with four bass, averaging 2 pounds, in the livewell, time winding down. They checked the pocket late in the previous day’s tournament and found beds “everywhere,” Bertrand said.
They started there Sunday morning and put those first four bass in the livewell, then fished other coves through mid-morning and midday.
“Once it got really, really warm, I said, ‘Let’s go make a move,’ ” Bertrand-said about returning to their starting spot.
It was a great move.
The CHS teammates had the right artificial lure, a wacky-rigged green pumpkin/gold (No.323) GYCB Senko; the right captain; the right place, and the right time when the big bass blitz began. It was 1 ½ hours of pure bliss that ended with a chance to win it all.
Templeton, the son of Parker and Carrie Templeton, said, “We saw half the fish we caught. It was awesome. The first bed we pulled up to I caught a 5 ½, then a 3 ½ (on the same bed). I caught the male after the female. So we had like 9 pounds in three casts. As soon as I caught the 5 ½ and 3 ½, Will said I’m the luckiest person ever.”
“That’s pretty crazy. I’ve never seen a male and female caught” like that, Minvielle said.
Then a 4-pounder bit for Minvielle and Templeton netted it. They started feeling the moment.
“As soon as we’d catch we were high-fiving. As soon as we got it in the net we were pumped,” Templeton said.
Soon those first four bass were replaced by five “grownup” bass, as they say. The key, Minvielle said, was targeting beds 1 ½-feet deep rather than 6 inches. The big gals were setting up on those deeper beds.
Ten minutes before it was time to crank up and head for the weigh-in, they came across a bed with a male and a huge female on it. What would have been their biggest bass didn’t bite.
Bertrand said, “It was every bit of 7 or 8 pounds.”
Minvielle flipped into the nest and one of the bass bit. He set the hook hard and the fight was on.
“I said, ‘If that’s her, you’ve won the tournament,’ ” Bertrand said.
But it was the male, a big one at 3 ¾ pounds, that bit. It was the final keeper.
They gave themselves plenty of time, 30 minutes, to idle across the wide, stump-filled creek to check in at San Miguel Park. Then they made history at the weigh-in.
Jacob Shoopman, coach who started the CHS Fishing Team late last summer, was proud of the two Panthers.
“I’m exciting for them, excited for the whole team. It was great to see how excited they all were for Tyler and Will,” Shoopman said. “To be able to qualify for state in our first year, I couldn’t be more proud.”
Templeton is enjoying his bass fishing outings with the new CHS Fishing Team.
“I’m glad they started it. We just need to learn spots more because we’re all new to it,” he said.
Bertrand, 38, an outside salesman for Coburn’s Supply, said about the CHS Fishing Team, “All those kids are real good guys. Very respectful, all some very good young men.”
CHS Fishing Team’s four two-man teams weighed 13 bass for 34.38 pounds Sunday in the LHSBN North Division Qualifier. Panthers Jarrett Baquet and Luke Landry, who was unable to fish March 5, had five bass for 9.53 pounds for 78th; Mason Ditch and Dyani Bernard weighed two bass at 3.98 pounds, and Seth Switzer and Bennett Woodring had one bass for 2.46 pounds.
Baquet, captained by his father, Dr. Shawn Baquet, and fishing alone, led the way Saturday in the LHSBN West Division Qualifier. His limit weighed 10.60 pounds. Switzer and Woodring, captained by Shoopman, had three bass for 5.47 pounds. Minvielle-Templeton’s two bass weighed 3.91 pounds. Ditch-Bernard, captained by Chris Ditch, also fished.
The Erath Fishing Club’s team of Brooks Richard and Sean Richard led all Teche Area teams Saturday with five bass at 15.37 pounds for 11th place. They also qualified for the state tournament in April.
Erath’s other results Saturday included Brayden Landry and Branson Word’s five bass for 10.36 pounds and 67th, and Bradley Gravouia and Austin Hebert’s two bass for 3.71 pounds for 118th. Corey Stoute-Damian Russo and Matthew Richard-Cohen Luquette also fished for the Bobcats.
On Sunday, Erath’s Trevor Huval and Aiden Mouton paced the team with a limit weighing 10.45 pounds, followed by Landry-Word with 2.95 pounds, and Matthew Richard-Luquette and Stoute-Russo.
Erath’s Brooks Richard-Sean Richard had 20.43 pounds Sunday but miscalculated and missed their weigh-in time at 4:15 p.m.
Two former Teche Area residents from Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy also competed at Toledo Bend. Luke Romero, who fished with Jett Nguyen, finished 72nd Saturday with 6.65 pounds and ninth Sunday with 17.58 pounds. Romero’s twin brother, Benjamin Romero, who fished with Gunnar Pecoraro, was 102nd Saturday with 2.46 pounds and 37th Sunday with 12.73 pounds.