For the past three years, Madison Bienvenu has been the dominant leader of the Catholic High Lady Panthers volleyball team.
As a sophomore, she broke into the lineup and played like a pro. As a junior she dominated front and the back as CHS made a run to the state volleyball tournament that fell just short.
And as a senior, she was the leader of the Lady Panthers and finished with 524 kills, 390 digs, 53 aces, 17 blocks and four assists as Catholic High again made a run to the state volleyball tournament that again fell just short.
And while the Lady Panthers didn’t make the state tournament, it still didn’t take away from the fact that opponents of Catholic High had to account for where Bienvenu was at all times.
“What can you say about her,” CHS head volleyball coach Gary Westcott said. “She led the team. She was the leader. When we needed something to happen, she usually made it happen.
“When you pair her with the supporting cast that we had as well, she became an even more dominant player.”
For her efforts in leading Catholic High to the playoffs, Bienvenu is named Most Valuable Player of The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Volleyball Team for the 2019 season.
Joining Bienvenu on the first team is CHS junior teammate Abigail Richthofen, who finished the season with 230 kills, 262 digs, 67 aces, 15 blocks and nine assists.
“She really was a solid all-around player for us,” Westcott said. “She probably would have been the leader of the team if not for Madison. She most likely would have been the leader on a lot of teams just for what she was able to do this year.
Also on the first team is a pair of Highland Baptist players in Marin Barras and Jasey Roy, who helped lead the Lady Bears to the state volleyball tournament for the first time in school history and a win at the state tournament in the quarterfinals before falling in the semifinals.
Barras finished the year with 406 kills, 55 aces, 15 blocks and 479 digs while Roy had 249 kills and 92 blocks.
“They were as dominant a pair as any in the area, maybe even in the state,” HBCS head volleyball coach Bridgette Boudreaux said. “It’s unbelievable sometimes what they were able to do and how they really carried the team at times during they season we had.”
And for her efforts in leading Highland Baptist to the Division V state semifinals, Boudreaux is named Coach of the Year for the Best of the Teche team.
Finally, a pair of ESA standouts also made the first team as junior outside Hitter Maggie Shuffler and libero Madyson McBroom were chosen.
“Maddie was a huge factor on our offense both as a hitter and server,” Quoyeser said. “She had a great hitting percentages not just a lot of kills. She was also our top server percentage wise and led the team in aces.
“Madyson was our mainstay on defense. “We would not have been successful had she not been on the back row. She had several matches with more than 40 digs.”
Shuffler finished the season with 327 kills, 83 aces, 152 digs and 61 blocks. McBroom finished the year with 56 aces and 693 digs.
The second team Best of the Teche includes Highland’s Mia Mitchell (268 kills, 39 aces, 442 digs); Catholic High’s Anna Angelle (715 assists and , 39 aces) and Allyson Baquet (395 digs and 72 aces); Franklin’s Rontrinia Hawkins; Westgate’s Megun Laurents (43 kills, 163 assists, 174 digs) and St. Martinville’s Ebony Sylvester.
Honorable Mention is Catholic High’s Sydnee Raheem and Hana Maturin; Highland Baptist’s Bri Sensley; Westgate’s Aleici Olivier, Shalyse Davis and Bailey Ambrose: St. Martinville’s Ladaijah Young and Delcambre’s Baileigh Trahan.