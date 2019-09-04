BY NEAL MCCLELLAND
THE DAILY IBERIAN
Madison Bienvenu blasted away with 11 kills and four aces as Catholic High opened the 2019 volleyball season with a 25-4, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of New Iberia Senior High Tuesday at CHS.
Abigail Richthofen added four kills and four aces while Sydnee Raheem nad seven kills and Hana Maturin added six kills for the Lady Panthers, who took control of the match early and never looked back in taking the win.
“We came out strong and played very consistent and sharp,” said CHS coach Gary Westcott. “We had a very balanced attack. The setters spread the ball across the net and involved all the hitters.
“We served extremely well also.”
Anna Angelle and Emma LeGros each had 12 assists for CHS in the win and Allyson Baquet added eight digs for CHS (1-0).
NISH (0-1) was led by Nyasia Drexler with two kills while Dasha Daniels, Kelis Boutte and Alex Finley each had one kill.
Delcambre 3, Cecilia 0
CECILIA — The Delcambre Lady Panthers, under new coach Kim Lehmann, successfully opened the 2019 regular season Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-22 sweep of Cecilia High.
Lauren Dooley and Riley Hebert each had five kills while Shelby McDonald added four aces and led the defense with 22 digs.
Dooley also had 12 digs while Baleigh Trahan had 12 digs and 13 assists for the Lady Panthers, who play host to New Iberia Senior High Thursday.
Individual statistics for Cecilia were not avilable.
In other games involving Teche Area volleyball teams Tuesday, West St. Mary played host to Covenant Christian and St. Martinville played host to Acadiana.
No scores were reported to The Daily Iberian on those games.
Matches set for today include Catholic High at Westgate and Delcambre at David Thibodaux.