Throughout the months of June and July, Biddy Basketball will be the order of the day on Wednesdays and Sundays at New Iberia Senior High’s gym.
Starting at 1 p.m on Sundays and 5:40 p.m. on Wednesdays kids from ages 4-14 will play basketball games in the boys’ and girls’ gyms at NISH through the end of July.
“Right now we have biddy basketball during the summer for the kids,” NISH boys coach and Biddy Basketball director Todd Russ said. “It gives them something to do that they didn’t do last summer because of Covid.
“We have kids participating from 4 years old to 14. We have a wide variety of kids coming through and I’m just hoping we can continue to build on that.”
Russ also announced that the annual high school team camp, the Battle in Da Berry, will take place Friday and Saturday at four sites around the area — Catholic High (both gyms), Highland Baptist, Anderson Middle School and Loreauville High School.
“More than 70 teams will be coming down,” Russ said. “We have teams from Carver, Madison Prep, Bossier, Mississippi. I’m excited about all the teams that are coming in to play.”
Local teams that will be playing in the team camp include NISH, Catholic High, Highland Baptist, Loreauville, Jeanerette, ESA, St. Martinville, West St. Mary, Franklin and Abbeville along with several teams from the Lafayette area, Baton Rouge area, New Orleans area, Alexandria area and the Monroe area.
Games begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in all four gyms and the last games are set for 8:10 p.m. at CHS and 7:20 pm. in the other places.
Saturday’s games start at 9:30 p.m. in all four gyms with the last games set for 7:20 p.m. at CHS and 5:50 p.m. in the other gyms.