For New Iberia Senior High, success during the 2019-20 boy’s basketball season usually came down to one person – NISH coach Todd Russ said so many times during the season.
“As Stiles (Jolivet) goes, we go,” Russ said after numerous games as NISH built a 26-4 record, won a share of the District 3-5A championship, spent a couple of weeks as the No. 1 team in the state and entered the Class 5A playoffs as the No. 3 seed.
Through it all, Jolivet, the senior point guard, ran the offense, scored when he needed to, played lockdown defense and did pretty much everything that Russ asked of him – and sometimes even more than was asked of him.
“He’s the glue that holds everything together,” Russ said again after many games. “He’s a senior, a team leader and plays like it every night.”
And while he didn’t get the recognition that he deserved, he was a second team All-District 3-5A selection but was also named to the All-District defensive team, Jolivet was enough in the forefront that he is the Most Valuable Player for The Daily Iberian’s Best of the Teche Large School Boys Basketball Team for the 2019-20 season.
Joining Jolivet on the team this year is NISH teammate Jaquan Latula; Westgate guard Keydrain Calligan; St. Martinville guard/forward Jalen Mitchell and his SMSH teammate Datavious Gabriel.
Latula was a first-team All-District 5-4A choice and was also chosen the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team as an honorable mention selection.
Calligan was also a first-team All-District 5-4A choice and was an honorable mention Class 4A All-State selection from the LSWA.
Westgate High finished the season with a 10-15 record and a runnerup finish in District 5-4A and advanced to the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Mitchell and Gabriel was also first-team All-District 6-3A choices and Mitchell was also an honorable mention Class 3A All-State selection from the LSWA.
The SMSH duo were also key players in helping the Tigers to the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs. As the 10th seed, St. Martinville had to go on the road in the second round and pulled off the upset of No. 7 seed Lutcher. The Tigers finished the year with a 25-8 record and were the District 6-3A runner up.
For their efforts in leading St. Martinville Senior High to a 25 win season and leading NISH to a 26 win season, SMSH coach Ihmaru Jones and Russ are selected as Co-Coaches of the Year.
Honorable Large School Best of the Teche includes New Iberia Senior High’s Allen Walker, who was a District 3-5A honorable mention selection; Westgate’s Derryon Sam, who was a second team All-District 5-4A selection and teammate Danny Lewis, who was selected to the District 5-4A All-Defensive Team; St. Martinville’s Andrew Savoy, who was a second team All-District 6-4A selection; teammate Davantre Alexander, who was selected to the District 6-3A All-Defensive team and SMSH’s Javian Roberts, who was honorable mention District 6-3A.