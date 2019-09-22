New Iberia Senior High’s first-year head coach wanted to keep the ball away from Westgate High School and the team’s dangerous wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
Curt Ware’s plan worked for the first 9:20 of the Bayou Berry Bowl played Friday night at WHS. His Yellow Jackets took the game’s opening possession and went ahead, 7-0 on Derrick Hill’s PAT after a 1-yard plunge by sophomore quarterback Matthew Thomas, then braced for the high-powered offense playing in front of a large crowd on both sides of the stadium.
The Tigers responded with a 69-yard, nine-play drive capped on the second play of the second quarter with a 15-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Brennan Landry to Boutte. Senior placekicker Connor Scott’s PAT tied the game 7-7, then Westgate took advantage of a short field following a muffed punt snap by NISH to take the lead for good, 13-7, on a 5-yard scoring run around left end by Tigers’ junior Kevion Sophus.
NISH fumbled three more times and lost one of them and was intercepted once, miscues that disrupted the visitor’s hopes of playing keepaway and kept them winless at 0-3. Westgate, meanwhile, improved to 2-1.
“For us to beat them we needed to keep the football. We needed long drive drives to keep them off the field,” Ware said after the game that pitted two sophomore quarterbacks, Thomas in NISH’s new Wing-T and Landry in the familiar spread for the Tigers.
Nursing a 13-7 halftime lead, Westgate scored an insurance touchdown with 4:20 left in the third quarter on a 1-yard dive by Danny Lewis and a PAT by Scott to make it 20-7. After NISH closed the gap to 20-14 early in the fourth quarter on Alvin George’s 1-yard run up the middle and another PAT by Hill, Scott slammed the door shut on any further comeback hopes with field goals of 22 and 39 yards.
Westgate senior wideout Makholven Sonn raced 48 yards with a screen pass from Landry to set up Scott’s first field goal in the fourth quarter.
Those field goals bode well for the rest of the season, according to veteran WHS head coach Ryan Antoine. Antoine and the Tigers know if the offense sputters in or near the end zone, Scott can deliver.
Antoine also tipped his cap to the Yellow Jackets, who he said improved since a jamboree meeting one week before the regular-season opener for both teams.
“They got better. You can tell Coach Ware is doing a good job with the program. I see a lot of improvement for those guys since the jamboree,” the winning coach said, noting he knows the challenges of taking over a program and installing a new system from his first years at WHS.
As for the Tigers, Antoine said,
“Our guys played well. I felt like we left a lot of points on the field in the first half and we gave up a lot of yards early in the game. Hats off to our guys for handling a close game.”
Boutte caught seven passes for 85 yards but had some drops, Antoine pointed out.
“I’m always hard on Kayshon. But he did a good job,” Antoine said.
The senior’s value as a pass-catching threat benefits the team in other ways, he said, because when defenses double him, as was done Friday, it enables the Tigers to run effectively with Sophus, whose 71 yards on 15 carries led the winner’s rushing attack of 95 yards.
Landry, meanwhile, completed 11 of 22 passes for 173 yards and the TD to Boutte.
“He played well. He played solid,” Antoine said, adding the soph did miss some reads. “He’s still got room for improvement. The future is bright for the kid as well.”
Ware agreed with the opposing coach that his team has improved since the preseason. He’s hopeful the players continue to improve and stay focused.
“We have gotten better. We keep getting better. The wins will come eventually,” he said.
The bad snap on the punt, the pick by Westgate’s Blaine Delahoussaye and two fumbles on the Yellow Jackets first drive of the second half stymied NISH, he said.
Improvement is a priority along the offensive line, he said, which is adjusting from a spread offense over the past several seasons to the new Wing-T. Still, NISH’s “O” paved the way for the game’s leading rusher, George, who amassed 83 yards on 19 carries.
“We’ve got to get better on the offensive line. This offense has got to block people.
Of course, Westgate has a lot of size and gave us trouble,” Ware said.
Thomas is developing well, he added.
“I thought he did some really good things. His future definitely is bright.
He made some mistakes but he did some good things and made some nice throws on one drive,” he said.
NISH plays host to Sam Houston on Thursday while Westgate takes on Tara High School in Baton Rouge.