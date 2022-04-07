Catholic High junior Braye Bernard hit a cycle against Ascension Episcopal on Tuesday, batting a single, double, triple and homerun against the Lady Gators. Bernard finished the game with eight RBIs from four at-bats.
Coach Brian Pontiff said that Bernard has been in form since her return from a knee injury that sidelined her for a couple of weeks.
“Braye has been hot since she came back,” he said. “All three of us looked at the books and made sure that we put her in the position where we knew that we were going to get athletes on the bag. We tell her what pitches to look for and she’s been great on them, she’s wide open when she swings the bat and it’s been working to our advantage. If it wouldn’t be for her hitting the way that she is, it would be a different outcome.”
Bernard said that she was happy that her performance was able to help her team, who she said had finally started to trust each other in recent weeks.
“I feel good. After two weeks off from an injury, I’m coming back strong and I feel really good about myself knowing that I can help my team out. I feel like we are actually coming together as a team. At the beginning of the season, we didn’t trust each other, we weren’t coming together. I feel like when I came back, all that changed.”
The game began with strong showings from each team, but a six-run second inning widened the gap for the Lady Panthers, with a score of 9-5 going into the third inning. Head coach Nelda Pontiff said that her team had to adjust to the increased level of competition from Ascension compared to Catholic High’s recent games.
“When we play weaker teams, I always get nervous because our girls usually fall to that caliber. We made seven errors in this game, but they came back and capitalized and that’s what counts.”
Coach Brian Pontiff agreed, adding that he felt like the team was struggling with aggression.
“I think that we get too relaxed and a lot of our girls are too anxious when they get up to bat,” he said. “They start overthinking things and not being aggressive.”
Freshman pitcher Emma Hamner pitched all five innings, recording ten strikeouts and holding the Lady Gators to zero runs in the last three innings of the game. Hamner threw 63 strikes from 96 pitches.
Coach Nelda Pontiff said that Hamner has continued to improve this season despite not being completely sold on the idea of being a pitcher at the start of the season.
“In the beginning of the season, she didn’t want to pitch and I had to talk her up,” she said. “Our pitching coach has been a great help, she’s been amazing with Emma and her transformation. We’ve noticed that she is a better opener than closer, so last night she pitched a full seven-inning JV game against Loreauville, which they won. Today she freaked out when she found out that she was starting on varsity, but it worked out to our benefit. It’s helping her get the reps that she needs for varsity and the confidence on the mound.”
Hamner said that she felt ready for the varsity start, crediting the trust from her teammates with her confidence on the mound.
“I wasn’t ready for the JV game because I was really nervous, but it really helped me to understand that I’m a pitcher and I know where my place is. I feel like (the team) has trusted me a lot when they should have taken me into consideration first. The way they trust Mia (Poirier) and the way they trust me is amazing.”
As the regular season comes to an end, the Lady Panthers are starting to get a better idea of where they will fall in the district standings. Currently, Catholic High has a 5-1 district record (12-14 overall) and sits behind district leaders Houma Christian in the District 7-2A standings. Coach Brian Pontiff said that if his team can get another win in their last game, then they should be able to keep that number two spot.
“We come back on Thursday and play West St. Mary, which is our last district game,” he said. “If we win that one, we should come out in that second spot because we just saw that Loreauville lost to Houma Christian.”