Bernard continues elevating skills with summer travel team

After a breakout sophomore season at Catholic High, softball standout Braye Bernard has continued elevating her skills this summer with the Diamond Express travel team based in Scott.
“Her team has players from all around,” said her mother, Brett Livingston-Bernard. “Bunkie, Thibodaux, Zachary, Kaplan and the Lafayette area.”
When the Diamond Express held tryouts, the coaches were interested in more than pure talent and that was important to the Bernard family.
“We looked around at different teams before making a decision,” Livingston-Bernard said. “We were introduced to coach Brian Pontiff, who looks for leadership, determination and dedication.
“Braye is a people person. She doesn’t want to let anyone feel left out. Before games, she always huddles up with the girls and makes positive comments.”
The Diamond Express, which is made up of players ages 18 and under, has competed this summer at tournaments in St. Francisville, Shreveport, Ruston and twice in Denham Springs. This weekend, the group will participate in a 15-team national tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
At the Ruston tournament, Bernard was named Most Valuable Player.
“It’s an award that is chosen by the umpire,” Livingston-Bernard said. “The umpire approached me after the game and said that Braye is a true softball player on and off the field.
“On the field, she was helping her pitcher and helping the team. The umpire also heard her in the dugout. She said Braye embraces sportsmanship.”
Bernard began playing softball at the age of three.
“She is always up for a challenge,” Livingston-Bernard said. “This summer, they’re facing the fastest pitchers, a lot of whom have committed or signed with colleges.
“When she was younger and first started playing travel ball, if she had trouble hitting, it didn’t deter her. It motivated her to try again.”
During her career, Bernard has played every position but pitcher.
“She’s a true utility player,” Livingston-Bernard said. “Her primary position is third base, followed by shortstop, second base and left field.
“In the seventh grade, she was at catcher probably half the time. Recently, she’s also been playing first base. Her attitude is, ‘If you need me, I can do it.’”
Softball is a year-round endeavor for Bernard, who takes hitting lessons every week from Robin Perez.
“She’s been with Robin the past four years,” LIvingston-Bernard said. “They’re going to be out there whether it’s hot, cold, rain or sleet.
“When he first started working with her, he set a goal for her to make the varsity team at Catholic High in the eighth grade. After achieving that goal, he said the next step is for her to play college ball.”
Bernard hit .370 this spring with three home runs, 30 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 25 attempts. She batted fourth or fifth in the lineup for CHS, which reached the Division III quarterfinals before falling to top-ranked Notre Dame.
“I love softball,” Braye said. “It gives me a challenge. I always keep in mind that I’m always being watched. I have to hustle on and off the field.
“Most of the game is mental. If I mess up, I try to shake it off and keep positive for the whole. game.”
Bernard specializes in reaching base when she’s behind in the count.
“My strength is getting a base hit with two strikes,” she explained. “I’m just pretty much determined to get a base hit. I can be explosive with my lower body and my bat speed is pretty fast.”