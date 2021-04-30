Bengals take Chase with No. 5 overall pick

Ja’Marr Chase continues to break records.
During LSU’s national championship season in 2019, the 6-foot, 201-pound Chase hauled in 84 receptions for a school and Southeastern Conference single-season record of 1,780 yards.
Chase — who had a nation-best 20 touchdowns in 2019 — also became the first Tiger wide receiver to become a unanimous All-American and was the second LSU player to win the Biletnikoff Award for the nation’s top receiver.
During the NFL Draft Thursday night, Chase set another record as the former Tiger star was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 5 overall pick.
With that selection, Chase became the highest drafted wide receiver in LSU history — eclipsing the previous high mark set by Odell Beckham Jr. who was drafted No. 12 overall in 2014.
Chase will now be reunited in Cincinnati with his former collegiate quarterback — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow who was selected No. 1 overall during the 2020 NFL Draft.
With Chase deciding to opt out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns and for being projected as a Top 10 pick, the final game of Chase’s career at LSU was the 42-25 win over Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in New Orleans.
In that game held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, Chase pulled down nine receptions from Burrow for 221 yards and two touchdowns.
In 27 career games over two seasons, the former Archbishop Rummel High star recorded a total of 107 receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns.