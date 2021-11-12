The Highland Baptist Christian School cross country team is headed to state on the heels of strong showings at parish and district cross country meets.
Highland’s boys and girls won the District 8-A championships held Nov. 3 at the Louisiana PepperPlex. HBCS was the only team with enough participants for team honors among the girls’ squads, while Hanson was second and Covenant Christian third in the boys’ race.
At the parish meet on Oct. 28 at the PepperPlex, Highland was first and Catholic High second for girls’ team honors and Westgate won boys’ team honors with Highland second and New Iberia third. HBCS took both top individual spots with Madison Champagne winning the 3-mile girls race in 21:55 and eighth grader Tyler Blissett successfully defending his title in 16:52 in the 3-mile boys race.
Also medaling in the girls’ race were Mia Perello of Highland finishing in 22:24 followed by Audrey Armentor of Catholic High with a time of 22:55. Highland athletes rounded out the top 7, earning “All-Parish” honors; Emma Blissett (23:13), Lillian Nicholson (23:20), Chloe Delahoussaye (23:33) and Maegan Champagne (23:56).
For the boys, Westgate runners Tray’quan Francis and Caleb Guilbeau took second and third with times of 17:57 and 18:19 respectively. Other boys’ top 7 “All-Parish” finishers were Trarondrick Sam (Westgate, 18:26), Jonah Byrum (Westgate, 19:04), Aden Romero (NISH, 19:13) and Neil Mason (Highland, 19:14).
Iberia Parish Meet
The Highland girls were first with 18 points, followed by Catholic High with 45.
Finishing out the top 10 runners were Anna Perello (HBCS, 24:01.98), Kate Armentor (CHS, 24:38.21) and Ruthie Helms (CHS, 26:16.42).
Other CHS runners contributing to the team total were Kiera Green (12th, 26:57.70) and Paige Comeaux (13th, 27:23.52).
Ethne Killgore led New Iberia finishers in 11th place at 26:55.91. Delcambre’s top finishers were Neveah Lee (14th, 28:33.99), Sabrina Longon (15th, 29:05.39) and Kaelyn Wyatt (16th, 29:12.27). Westgate’s top finishers was Eve Bates (17th, 33:54.18).
Westgate was first in the boys’ team standings with 24 points, including four top five finishers, with Highland second at 37 points and New Iberia third at 67.
Alex Graffeo rounded out Westgate’s point scorers by finishing in 20:56.05.
Other Highland runners scoring points in the team standings were Nicko Mason (eighth, 19:43.40), Dawson Trahan (ninth, 20:54.95) and Henry Nicholson (13th, 21:24.73).
Daniel Trotter was Catholic High’s top finisher in 20:55.25, followed by Luke Segura in 21:27.41 and Matthew Pellerin in 24:21.96.
Contributing to New Iberia’s team total were Trent LeBlanc (23:14.28), Mason LeBlanc (23:22.15), Garrett Meaux (23:22.55) and Roger Fusilier (23:32.12).
Delcambre’s top finishers were Tallon Guibearteau (23:28.97), Quincy Shello (24:20.60) and Gykel Bessard (25:50.79).
District 8-A
HBCS swept the top eight spots at the district meet, led by Madison Champagne in 20:58.81. She was followed by Amelia Perello (21:36.99), Maegan Champagne (21:47.57), Ella Blake (22:19.80), Lillian Nicholson (22:24.91), Anna Perello (23:03.85), Chloe Delahoussaye (23:03.85) and Emma Blissett (23:24.32).
Vermilion Catholic’s Anna Kate Hagle was ninth in 23:36.81, followed by Covenant Christian’s Madison Carey (24:35.70) and Caroline Galliano (28:04.33) and VC’s Ella Desormeaux (29:54.50). HBCS had 15 points for the meet.
HBCS won the boys’ team title with 23 points, followed by Hanson with 42 and Covenant Christian with 58.
Tyler Blissett of HBCS won the boys’ individual honors in 16:56.51 with Hanson’s Collin Faucheux second in 19:04.35. Rounding out the top 10 were Highland’s Neil Mason (19:08.43) and Nicko Mason (19:28.26), Covenant Christian’s Owen Davis (20:23.51), Highland’s Dawson Trahan (20:28.26), Hanson’s Nathan Adams (20:45.56) and Carter Faucheux (20:51.27), HIghland Baptist’s Henry Nicholson (21:04.25) and Hanson’s William Landry (21:10.13).
Peyton Landry rounded out Hanson’s team scoring with a 16th place finish in 23:44.14.
District 7-2A
Ascension Episcopal won the girls’ District 7-2A meet on Nov. 3 at the PepperPlex, with Houma Christian second and Catholic High third. Houma Christian won the boys’ team title and Delcambre was second.
Sarah Godley and Bella Biggerstaff of AES were 1-2 in 19:57.31 and 20:32.81, respectively, to lead the Gators to the team title. Also in the top 10 for AES were Lilly Sheets (sixth, 22:38.89) and Riley Liprie (eighth, 24:22.80).
Houma Christian’s Emma Bourg (20:38.14) and Gabrielle Delgado (21:52.82) were third and fourth, with Gracie Breaux finishing ninth in 24:26.82.
Catholic High was paced by Audrey Armentor in 22:32.32 (fifth), Kate Armentor (seventh, 23:13.16) and Kiera Green (10th, 24:31.70). Ruthie Helms (25:13.31) and Paige Comeaux (26:37.52) rounded out team scoring for CHS.
Delcambre’s top finishers were Neveah Lee (15th, 25:37.30), Sabrina Longon (27:35.33) and Kaelyn Wyatt (28:52.64).
Brady Sins of Houma Christian took boys’ top honors in 17:08.25, followed by Quinton Foshee of AES (19:05.98), Trevor Viator of Delcambre (20:00.00), Aidan Romero of Catholic High (20:11.18) and Micah Kanju of Houma Christian (20:16.90).
Rounding out the top 10 were Houma Christian’s Christian Blanchard (20:26.87) and Gunner Blanchard (20:30.53), Catholic High’s Daniel Trotter (20:31.16), Houma Christian’s Aiden Babin (21:18.42) and Catholic High’s Luke Segura (21:49.15).
Contributing to Delcambre’s team scoring were Tallon Guiberteau (22:03.76), Quincy Shello (24:06.90), Kadyn Bourgeois (24:07.18) and Gykel Bessard (24:46.77).
Matthew Pellerin (23:41.92) also ran for CHS.
District 6-2A
District 6-2A also ran its championship on Nov. 3 at the PepperPlex with Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy taking boys’ and girls’ honors as the only school with enough runners for team honors.
Kalynn Beacom of ARCA won girls’ medalist honors in 20:48.11 followed by teammates Samantha Padilla and Emily Gill, Lake Arthur’s Kali Hornsby and ARCA’s Milena Landry. ARCA had seven of the top 10 finishers with Lake Arthur claiming the other three spots.
Connor Kelso of ARCA won boys’ individual honors in 18:08.3, followed by Matthews Edwards of Lafayette Christian (18:08.5) and three ARCA teammates — Christopher Schexnaider, Connor Guillory and Kaiser Wilson.
ARCA had eight of the top 10 finishes with LCA claiming two spots.