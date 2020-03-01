Highland Baptist, in its third year under coach Brendan Boudreaux, got the baseball season started in a big way this weekend.
The Bears (2-0) routed Lake Charles College Prep and Northwest by scores of 11-1 and 20-0 on Friday and Saturday.
“We went 11-13 last year and this will be my first year to have a senior on the team,” Boudreaux said. “We have two seniors on this team with a junior-heavy class.
“We’re not what I call young. We have two years of experience with this group, and I think that’s going to show this year a lot.”
On Saturday at HBCS, the Bears pounded out 12 hits and collected 16 walks from two Northwest pitchers, and that’s just fine with their coach.
“We like to use the term ‘selective aggression,’” Boudreaux said. “We know what we’re looking for and we don’t need to give in any earlier.
“We don’t want to change our mindset just based on what the pitcher gives us.”
Leadoff hitter Myles Liggans was 2-for-3 with two RBI and scored three runs vs. Northwest.
“Myles, Sadler Delahoussaye, Dom Boudreaux and Cade Boudreaux, those four are going to be the foundation of our team,” said the HBCS coach, who is Cade Boudreaux’s older brother.
“And then we have some pieces that I’m interested in seeing how they fit into their role. Some of those players could also step into key pieces for us.”
Delahoussaye, the starting catcher and cleanup hitter, was 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored on Saturday.
Cade Boudreaux, who hits second in the lineup and plays second base, was also 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
“We have one senior pitcher, Dom Boudreaux, who is going to lead us,” Brendan Boudreaux said. “We have a sophomore in Ben Gulotta that I think could step up and potentially anchor the staff.”
Junior right-hander Kale Decuir tossed a perfect game through three innings to get the win vs. Northwest.
Decuir overpowered the Raiders with six strikeouts before giving way to reliever Aiden McGowen.
“As long as we’re able to pitch well and control the game by pounding the zone and throwing strikes early and often, we’re going to have a solid defense behind us that’s going to make the routine plays,” Boudreaux said.
“Throughout the season, we’ll get to the point where we’ll be able to make the extraordinary plays as well. The key for us is going to be learning to manage our at-bats, waiting for what we want instead of giving into the pitcher.”
Liggans, who stars in multiple sports for the Bears, will be the likely closer.
“I think Myles is our darkhorse on the mound,” his coach said. “He’s more of a position player, but with the strength he’s gained, he’s sitting in the mid-80s with his velocity. He’s going to fill it up.
“In an ideal situation, we don’t want to lean on him to throw many innings. We’ll be very selective, but when it comes time to shut it down, he’ll be able to step into that role.”