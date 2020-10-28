Bears preparing to face district favorite VC

Behind quarterback Myles Liggans’ phenomenal performance, Highland Baptist cruised past Covenant Christian 42-20 last week.
It was only the second game for the Bears (1-1, 1-0 District 8-A), who had their first two contests cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and Hurricane Delta.
“He really did have a huge outing and I’m sure glad he did,” HBCS head coach Rick Hutson said of Liggans, who threw for three touchdowns, ran for another, and intercepted three passes with one pick-six.
“We improved a lot between the first and second week. Our receivers ran better routes and made some great catches. Matthew Elrod had a deep ball where he went over a defensive back that had decent coverage.”
Elrod (four catches for 50 yards) was joined by three other receivers who got into the scoring act.
“Keelan Preston (6-109) had two receiving touchdowns,” Hutson said. “Kylyn Jones (1-41) and Kale Decuir (2-59) both went up over somebody to get touchdown catches.”
Hutson said his deep group of receivers was up to the challenge.
“They helped Myles out,” he said. “And we did a decent job of protecting with our offensive line. We still have a lot of stuff to work on, though.
“Offensively, I’m pleased with where we are, but we didn’t get a single stop vs. Westminster. This last game, we forced three turnovers and forced them to punt three times, but we’re still not tackling well and we’re not very physical on short-yardage.”
The Bears will have to play at a high level this week to keep up with visiting Vermilion Catholic (3-0, 1-0), which is ranked seventh in Class A.
“They’re kind of the perennial power in this district,” Hutson said. “They’ve got the returning first-team All-District quarterback (Drew Lege). It’s going to be a challenge for our defense.”
Despite the fact that Vermilion Catholic had a game canceled because of Hurricane Delta, Lege still ranks second among Lafayette area passers with 994 yards and 12 TDs with only two interceptions.
The senior has been accurate on 45 of 87 passes for an average of 22 yards per completion.
The Screamin’ Eagles feature the area’s third and fourth-leading receivers in John Robert Allums and Saul Dartez, who have combined for 39 catches, 649 yards and seven touchdowns.
Like Highland, VC has exceptional depth at receiver with JP Summers (4-129, two TDs) and Mikie Bazar (4-106, two TDs).
Last year, the Screamin’ Eagles defeated the Bears 42-10 in Abbeville en route to a 9-1 regular season record. Highland finished with a 4-6 mark.