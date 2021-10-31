Bears, Panthers, Tigers look sharp

The Highland Baptist Christian School Bears put together their best defensive effort of the season in a down-to-the-wire 19-14 loss to Central Catholic on Friday, and the Catholic High Panthers and Westgate Tigers had outstanding offensive efforts in claiming district wins.
New Iberia Senior High also had a solid first-half offensive effort in building a 10-point lead over Sulphur before the Golden Tors scored two second-half TDs to beat the Yellow Jackets 34-20.
Central Catholic 19, Highland Baptist 14
After giving up two touchdowns in the first six minutes, Highland Baptist settled down defensively to shut down Central Catholic for most of the rest of the game, coach Rick Hutson said.
“Basically we gave them two touchdowns,” Hutson said, explaining that the Bears gave CCHS the ball inside the 5, then couldn’t field the ball on a mis-kicked kickoff.
HBCS intercepted CCHS quarterback Caleb O’Con four times to keep the game close.
“Normally in a game where you get four interceptions you’d expect to win,” Hutson said. “One of them led directly to points. Two of the others just stopped drives.
“We did a much better job of defense than we had all year.”
HBCS fell to 4-5 overall and 1-3 in district. CCHS improved to 6-2 and 4-0 with its sixth straight win.
The Eagles’ final score came on another short drive after the teams traded punts several times, with Central Catholic taking over around the Highland 35 or 40, Hutson said.
The Bears had a chance to win at the end, taking possession with just over three minutes left and moving the ball to the CCHS 10.
“When the game ended we had the ball at the 10-yard line and couldn’t get it in the end zone,” Hutson said. “We completed a couple of passes, had a screen that we broke and got tackled at the 10.”
A couple of tries to reach the end zone from there failed.
Ty Olivier completed 11 of 25 passes for 131 yards for the Bears with Parker Perry catching two for 46 yards and Jacob Reaux catching one for 41 yards. Jarworski Joseph led HBCS with 89 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, and had four receptions on the night.
CCHS led 13-0 after the first quarter on Jonathan Picou’s two-yard touchdown run and Jakorvier Kemp’s five-yard TD carry with the point after by Channing Rivere.
Joseph scored on a pair of three-yard carries in the second and third quarters and the Bears led 14-13 thanks to the PAT kicks by Parker Perry. O’Con scored on a one-yard carry in the fourth period to give the Eagles the lead again. O’Con threw for 155 yards.
“I told them after the game I wasn’t happy (to lose) but I couldn’t have been prouder (of the effort),” Hutson said, adding he hopes to get a similar effort this week when the Bears close out the regular season at home against Centerville (2-6, 0-4) in a District 8-A game. The Eagles play host to Vermilion Catholic.
Westgate 58, Northside 8
Westgate coach Ryan Antoine wanted to make sure his team came out focused for homecoming.
Check that off the list. The Tigers scored on an interception return on the game’s first play, then scored on every offensive possession of the first half in building a 55-0 lead over District 5-4A rival Northside Friday night.
“We’re taking everything as a ‘last’ (for the seniors),” Antoine said. “Friday was our seniors’ last regular-season home game and we wanted to make sure we were treating it that way. This week is their last game (of the regular season).”
The win kept Westgate (7-2 overall) perfect in district at 3-0.
Homecoming would’ve made for an easy excuse to not be focused but that wasn’t the case.
“We just wanted to make sure we came out and did not go backwards,” the coach said. “We wanted to not fall short and have to go over all the fundamentals this week.”
Instead, the starters dominated, and the seniors were taken out at halftime and told to go be coaches on the field in the second half, teaching the younger players what it will mean for them when they become seniors.
Antoine said Jordan Doucet had a really good game again, going 4-for-4 for 92 yards and a touchdown throwing the ball and rushing six times for 141 yards and two touchdowns, all in one quarter. Steven Antoine ran eight times for 103 yards, also in the first half, and Jamar Levine also played well, the coach said, intercepting a pass and scoring on the play.
The Tigers travel to Carencro on Friday to face the Bears (4-5 overall, 2-1 district) in the regular-season finale before the playoffs begin the following week.
Catholic High 42, Jeanerette 6
KK Reno rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns and Marco Austin added two touchdowns and 57 yards on the ground in a District 7-2A win over Iberia Parish rival Jeanerette Friday in Jeanerette.
Catholic High built a 35-6 halftime lead with two touchdowns in the first quarter and three more in the second. The Panthers tacked on another TD in the third period with Jeanerette scoring its lone points in the second quarter.
Catholic High (4-5 overall, 2-3 district) wraps up the regular season Friday at home against Franklin (4-3, 3-2). Jeanerette (0-9, 0-5) travels to Loreauville (9-0, 5-0).
Sulphur 34, New Iberia 20
New Iberia rushed for 209 yards but gave up 232 in the air in a District 3-5A game that was tied 20-20 at halftime at Sulphur.
Cedric Moore led the Yellow Jackets with 121 yards and a touchdown on 21 runs and Christain Walker added 54 yards and a TD on four totes. Walker also had four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown,
NISH took a 7-0 lead on Moore’s seven-yard TD carry and Luke Landry’s ensuing point less than two minutes into the game. After a Sulphur field goal Allen Hamilton threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Walker with the Landry PAT making it 14-3. Sulphur pulled to within 14-10 on a 25-yard TD run by Tag Stelly and the PAT by Ethan Paiz.
Walker scored on a 46-yard run with 9:55 left in the second quarter for a 20-10 lead. The Tors pulled even with Stelly’s 10-yard scoring run and a 39-yard field goal by Paiz, the latter with five seconds left in the half.
Gage Trahan threw a two-yard TD pass to Kaleb Vizier in the third quarter and Elijha Brady scored on a 10-yard run in the fourth to give Sulphur the win.
Stelly led Sulphur with 93 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Trahan completed 16 of 23 passes for 232 yards and a TD. Kaden Blalock had six catches for 159 yards.
New Iberia (0-9 overall, 0-6 district) wraps up the season at home Friday against Southside (6-3, 5-1). Sulphur (5-4, 4-2) plays host to Sam Houston (2-6,1-5).