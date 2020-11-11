Bears looking to start push for playoff berth Thursday at CCHS

Highland Baptist is hoping to make a push for the playoffs starting Thursday at Central Central.
The Bears (2-2, 2-1 in District 8-A) are currently seeded 18th in Division IV with the top 16 teams reaching the postseason.
Conversely, the Eagles (2-3, 2-1) are sitting at No. 15.
“Central Catholic has a pretty balanced run/pass ratio,” HBCS head coach Rick Hutson said. “I know (head coach) Tommy Minton’s philosophy is run-first, but they throw quite a bit for a run-oriented team.
“Their quarterback does a good job of throwing the ball quickly and getting it to his guys where only they can catch it. They also have a big back (Damondrick Blackburn) who will pose some difficulties for us.”
Hutson says Blackburn has a style similar to Hanson running back Eugene Foulcard. The HBCS coach says Foulcard gave his defense problems last week.
“We didn’t tackle particularly well against Hanson,” Hutson said. “As the game went on, we started making tackles for fewer and fewer yards.”
HBCS and CCHS defeated Hanson by similar scores. Last week, Highland toppled the Tigers 43-30. In Week 5, CCMC beat Hanson 50-36.
“If you compare those scores, they look the same,” Hutson said. “We made some errors early in the game that helped Hanson keep their drives going.
“We came back and got the upper hand, and then I thought we had the game in control but they recovered an onside kick to put themselves back in it.”
HBCS quarterback Myles Liggans is third among area passers with 971 yards and 14 touchdowns with no interceptions. Liggans also leads the team in rushing (38-255, two TDs).
“Myles had five touchdown passes last week,” Hutson said.
“We were about two dropped passes away from scoring on every possession.”
The Bears are getting production from a deep group of receivers, led by Kylyn Jones and Kale Decuir.
Jones has 12 catches for 309 yards and six scores with Decuir hauling in 17 receptions for 306 yards and three TDs.
Both are among the top 12 area receivers, which is especially impressive considering that the Bears have only played four games while other schools have played as many as six.
Keelan Preston has added 16 catches for 177 yards and four TDs.
“When you hear people talk about balanced offenses, you think 50/50 run-pass ratio,” Hutson said. “But we’re balanced the other way in that we have so many receivers who are weapons that there’s not one guy defenses can key on.”