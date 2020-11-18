Last week, Highland Baptist roared back from a halftime deficit to pull away from Central Catholic 52-30.
That put the Bears (3-2, 3-1) in position to claim the final playoff spot in Division IV. With one more regular game on top Friday at Centerville (4-3, 2-2), Highland currently holds the No. 16 seed.
"We had a field goal on the last play of the first half vs. Central Catholic," HBCS head coach Rick Hutson said. "That gave us momentum."
Trailing 22-17 at the half, the Bears outscored CCHS 21-0 in the third quarter.
"The last two minutes of the first half and first two minutes of the second half can make a huge difference in a game," Hutson said. "That field goal gave us momentum, then we came out and scored on the first drive of the second half.
"These guys had never beaten Central Catholic so it was good to finally do that. To do it on the road and in a must-win situation, that says a lot about our kids. When we lost to them two years ago, it was a running clock in the second quarter. It's a big kudos for our kids to go from that to winning against them."
Quarterback Myles Liggans directed an offense that exploded for 581 yards.
"We had a lot of rushing yards and our passing game opened that up for us," Hutson said.
Sadler Delahoussaye rushed for 92 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries for the Bears.
"Our offensive line was really the key to the game," Hutson said. "They gave Myles great protection and opened big holes when we ran the ball."
Liggans is third among area passers with 1,294 yards and 16 touchdowns.
"He threw his first interception of the year last week," Hutson said. "I jinxed him. Myles has done a great job of ball security. The interception was on a tipped pass where he threw it late across the middle.
"I've always told him Brett Favre was a great quarterback but when Favre threw across the middle against the Saints, he was picked off. Last year, I told Myles when he was throwing across the middle that those balls can get tipped by people you don't see. He was trying to squeeze it into a tight spot."
Hutson believes his team will need a win this week in order to make the playoffs.
"I think we have to win," he said. "We're either 15 or 16 in the power ratings. Centerville does the one thing we've struggled with, and that's run the ball.
"It's going to come down to whether we can stop their running game. Hopefully we can protect the ball. Every possession is going to be important. I think it will be a tight game where a turnover could cost you."