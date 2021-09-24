Bears get week off after COVID-19 forfeit by Beekman Charter

Highland Baptist will move to 3-1 on the season with a COVID-19 forfeit win over Beekman Charter in a game originally scheduled for Friday.
HBCS coach Rick Hutson will make drive to the Baton Rouge area to scout out his next opponent, Westminster Christian, which takes on Ascension Christian tonight.
“We gave our kids Thursday off,” Hutson said. “We spent the last couple of days installing some things we think we’ll do against Westminster. We’ve been trying to fix some things we haven’t been doing correctly. It’s mainly been some coverages.”
In last week’s 14-10 victory over St. John-Plaquemine, the Eagles completed 12 passes for 122 yards.
“St. John threw it quite a bit,” Hutsons said. “We hadn’t seen much passing in our first couple games. We weren’t as clean as we needed to be on some crossing routes.
“Our linebackers overpursued at times, which allowed them to get a touchdown when the quarterback cut back on a power-read option play.”
Westminster is currently unbeaten under first-year coach Travis Blaize, who previously served as offensive coordinator at Vermilion Catholic.
“Westminster is a run/pass team,” said Hutson, who did receive some stellar play in the secondary last week from Blayde White and Jarworski Joseph.
“Blayde was in the right position to make plays against St. John,” he said. “Jarworski got an interception on a play, ironically, where we had blown the coverage.”
Joseph ranks second among area rushers with 508 yards and 7 TDs on 57 carries.
“His yardage per game is going to go down because of the forfeit win,” Hutson quipped. “He’s doing really well. Going into the year, we were concerned because he was going to have to tote the ball a lot. We didn’t know how durable he’d be.
“It’s tough to always play both offense and defense. He was really gassed at the half last week. I wasn’t sure if he’d finish the game, but he caught a second win in the second half. After a muggy first half, a northern breeze came through and it felt like the temperature dropped 10 degrees.”