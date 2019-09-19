BY NEAL MCCLELLAND
The Daily Iberian
F
riday night, the biggest rivalry in the area is set for another chapter as New Iberia Senior High goes across town to Westgate for the renewal of the Bayou Berry Bowl between the two biggest schools in the city.
Wednesday, the annual Optimist Club luncheon featuring the adminitration, head coaches and players from the two schools kicked off the preparations for Friday’s contest.
New Iberia Senior High was represented by principal Curt Landry, new head football coach Curt Ware and seniors Taegan Bourque and Braylon Willia.
Westgate was represented by principal Neely Moore, head football coach Ryan Antoine and lineman Javon Hogan and Braylon January.
Both principals and coaches addressed the members of the Optimist Club, which sponsors the game and the trophy that goes to the winner of the annual game, that was first played in 2003.
Over the years, NISH holds a 9-7 lead in the series thanks to a five game win streak from 2012-16. However, Westgate was won the last two games between the schools.
This season, NISH enters the game with an 0-2 record after losses to Breaux Bridge in the opening week of the season and a loss to Carencro last week.
Westgate is 1-1 after a loss to Lafayette Christian in the first week and a convincing win over Vandebilt Catholic last week.
The biggest margin of victory in the series for NISH was a 44-7 win in 2015 and the biggest margin of victoryt for Westgate was a 41-7 win in 2007.
The closest margin of victory was Westgate’s 7-3 win over the Jackets last season.
“Yes we are rivals on the field but at the end of the day we live in the same town and we are all one big family,” Antoine said. “We all want what’s best for each other.”