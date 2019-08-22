Tonight, the 2019 version of the New Iberia Senior High football team takes the field for the first time when it travels to Lafayette to play Teurlings in a scrimmage, one week before the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree.
But there will be some heavy hearts as NISH takes the field without junior Garron Lewis, who was killed Friday night in a shooting in the Dodge City area.
Lewis, who played for NISH as a freshman before transferring to Loreauville last season, had returned to the team this year and went through summer workouts and fall camp with the team.
“He was here, he was working out with us and doing well,” first-year NISH head football coach Curt Ware said. “What happened was a real shock to us all.”
Ware said he brought the team together after the incident and told them that if anyone needed some time off to gather their thoughts and emotions that he would let them have that time.
“It’s hard to keep your emotions in check sometimes,” Ware said. “Especially when it’s a teammate, someone that you are working with towards a goal.”
As the team prepares for the season, members of the team are keeping Lewis alive as the Jackets hit the gridiron.
“A lot of us. Including myself, have been going to school with him since middle school and some of us were even in elementary school with him,” senior quarterback Taegan Bourque said. “I think that it has brought the team closer together.
“It’s like that we have to use this season for him. We need to give this season to Garron, to his family.”
Bourque said that Lewis’ parents, school board member Raymond “Shoe-Do” Lewis and Roxy Simon Lewis, addressed the team and told them many different things about Lewis and what playing for NISH meant to him.
“The main thing that his mom and dad said was that Garron wanted us to go out there and win,” Bourque said. “We’re going to do our best for him. Keep practicing for him. Do everything for him. Win for him.
“We’re dedicating the season to him.”
Junior running back Tyce Fusilier was a good friend of Lewis.
“It was depressing,” Fusilier said. “It was sad to see one of my friends, who I’ve known for a long time, pass away unexpectedly.
“He came out and worked hard this summer. He wanted to come out and show everybody what he had for the new season. He wanted to shine and he was way better on the field. He wanted to show how much better he was and that was taken away from him. That’s devestating.”
Fusilier said that the team embraced him when he came back.
“We knew that he was doing what was best for him,” Fusilier said. “Even when he left, we were still close.”
Fusilier said that since the incident, the team has taken things “way more seriously.”
“We’re just trying to do what Garron wanted us to do and we need to prove to a lot of people who doubt us that we’re a good team,” he said. “We have a lot on our shoulders.”
Bourque said that taking the field tonight without Lewis around is going to be a different experience.
“It will be hard for most of us,” he said. “We know that he really wanted to come back here and a couple of the guys on the team talked him into coming back to play football because we knew he was a pretty good player.
“Not having him out there is going to shock a few of us but we still have to go get the job done.
“That’s what he would have wanted.”