Basketball is all in the family for Highland’s Oliviers

Most players, coaches and others will tell you that basketball is a family affair.
The team is the family and you do everything for your family.
For the Olivier family at Highland Baptist, basketball is a family affair, literally.
Dad Carroll is an assistant boys’ basketball coach; mom Allison is scorekeeper for the girls’ team and assistant coach of the middle school team; sons Carroll Jr. and Ty play on the boys’ varsity team; and daughters M’Kiyiah and Yvette play on the girls varsity team.
“It means a lot to have the whole family involved in basketball,” Carroll Olivier Sr. said. “I think our of everyone, Carroll (Jr) is the biggest fan of everyone, He supports all of them.
“They love it. They feed off of each other, they want to compete and they want to make a way for themselves too. It’s awesome.”
Carroll Jr. is a senior at Highland, Ty is a sophomore, M’Kiyiah is a sophomore and Yvette is in eighth grade.
All of them are starters on the varsity team.
So what’s it like to be a part of a basketball family?
Ty Olivier emphasized that playing basketball at Highland is like being a part of a family even though he has family playing for the Bears and Lady Bears.
“Having you family with you is a great feeling and playing with my older brother is an experience we can both share later in life,” he said.
And playing for you dad when he is the coach?
“Sometimes playing for him is easy but sometimes he gets loud and it’s hard,” Ty Olivier said. “But even when he is loud I always listen to him and do what he says.”
The eldest sibling, Carroll, Jr. likes playing basketball for Highland and playing with his brother.”
“It’s fun,” he said. “We came up playing backyard together and dreamed about playing together on the same team and now we are doing it.”
Carroll, Jr. said it’s not so bad when your dad is the coach of the team as well as a fan of your playing.
“It’s good when he’s not nade at me “ he said. “But about three times a week he gets mad at me, especially if I;m not making my shots.”
M’Kiyiah Olivier said that playing with her sister is a bonus.
“Since we are in the gym together I can count on her to be in my corner,” she said.
And it all just happened, according to Carroll Sr.
“It kind of just snowballed into a good thing,” he said. “We started off with my wife and I coaching our older daughter at Pesson and then we starting coaching in the NIRD league and the girls took a liking to it and when COVID hit the boys started training with the girls and it just snowballed into a family affair with basketball.
“In the end, it’s just an awesome feeling to have everyone in the family involved in the sport. It keep us together.”