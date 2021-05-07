BATON ROUGE — Highland Baptist Christian School senior Marin Barras closed out her high school career in style Thursday with three state titles at the LHSAA Class A Outdoor State Track and Field Meet at LSU.
Barras, a UL-Lafayette track signee, won the javelin with a throw of 133 feet, 0 inches, almost six feet ahead of second place Emms Bacilla of Westminster Christian, who threw 127-9.
She followed that win with a victory in the shot put, where she threw 43-7 1/2, again almost six feet further than second place Alussa Dismuke of St. Frederick (37-7 3/4).
Barras finished her day with a victory in the discus, where she threw 131-2, far ahead of second place Jillian Garriet of Hamilton Christian, who threw 96-9.
Barras was the defending Class A girls discus champion and now has two state titles in the event.
For her efforts, she was selected Outstanding Field Woman in the state meet.
As for the rest of the HBCS athlets at the state meet, Brianna Sensley finished fourth in both the long jump and the triple jump; Myles Liggans won the boys long jump with a leadp of 22-2 1.2; Neil Mason finished seventh in the 800; Matthew Elrod finished eighth in the 400; and Tyler Blissett finished sixth in the 1,600.
Complete results were not available at press time but Highland’s girls were in fourth place after 14 events with 29 1/2 points and the boys were also in fourth place with 29 points after 14 events.