Next year, there are going to be some happy high school field event athletes when Highland Baptist’s Marin Barras is competing in the college ranks.
The HBCS senior and UL track-signee continued her dominance in the throws as she claimed all three titles at the Region II-A track and field meet Thursday at New Iberia Senior High.
Staring down competition from across south central and southwestern Louisiana, Barras won the shot put, discus and javelin to easily claim Field MVP honors and became an early favorite to win state in all three events at the LHSAA State Outdoor Meet Thursday at LSU.
Barras won the javelin with a toss of 126 feet, 7 1/2 inches, then followed that with a shot put heave of 42-7 3/4 and then closed it out with a discus toss of 128-8 and was never seriously threatened by any of her competitors.
“We threw the first round of javelin and they had a little mix-up with the tape measure and so we had to throw again,” Baras said. “So I threw 125 and then 126 and that was it for javelin.
“Then it was shot put and I threw 42 and change and then I didn’t throw any more shot put. Then it was onto the discus and thew 128.”
Barras had hoped to come out on top on all three events but didn’t really think that she could because of the competition.
“It feels pretty good to go 3-for-3 because that’s never been done at Highland before,” Barras said.
Now it’s on to state and hopefully another 3-for-3 performance.
“That’s what I’m trying for,” she said.
Highland boys and girls did well in the field events Thursday.
In addition to Barras’ treble, Bri Sensley won the long jump (16-8 1/4); Maegan Champagne was econd in the pole vault and was second in the triple jump and as of press time, held a nine point lead over Westminster Christian Academy with three events left to run in the race for regional champion..
No girls from Hanson or Centerville qualified in the top three to advance to the state meet.
In the boys field events, Highland’s Nicholas McGee was third in the shot put and Myles Liggans was second in the long jump.
With three events remaining, Highland was leading second place Hamilton Christian by five points in the race for the regional title.
Advancing to the state meet from Hanson was Reid Lovell, third in the javelin and John Uze, second in the pole vault.
Centerville’s Milton Schexnayder finished second in the shot put to advance to the state meet.
Sunday’s Daily Iberian will have the complete track results from the regional meet.