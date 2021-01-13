Marin Barras scored 29 points as Highland Baptist opened District 7-A play Tuesday night with a 59-38 win over Central Catholic.
Barras, a senior, moved to within 4 points of becoming the first Highland Baptist basketball player to reach 1,000 points in a career, a total she should reach Fridday night when the Lady Bears play host to Centerville.
“She just does everything,” HBCS coach Carole Sensley said. “She’s had a double-double (points and rebounds) in every game this year. In one game this year she finished with 18 rebounds and 26 points.
“She’s just a competitor. She’s always around the basket, she plays hard, she’s clutch. I’m blessed to have her and this team is blessed to have her.”
Barras scored 17 of her points in the first half as Highland shrugged off a slow start to build a 29-17 lead at halftime.
Then the Lady Bears defense took over and held Central Catholic to 4 points in the third quarter as Highland rolled out to a big lead and cruised home with the win to improve to 11-4 overall and 1-0 in district.
“It’s important to get that first one,” Sensley said. “We started out pressing just a little bit at the beginning of the game and I thought that once we got into a rhythm and rotation on defense that we did a good job.”
M’Kiyiah Olivier added 19 points for the Lady Bears in the win.
Laure Bias led CCHS (0-5, 0-1) with 11 points.
Coming off of a quarterfinal appearance last season in the Division IV playoffs, Sensley is telling her team that this is a different year.
“We’re taking this season one game at a time,” Sensley said. “The next game is the most important game. It’s great that we have a lot of returning players and experience from last year’s team but we’re adding some new players this year and we need to remember that this is a different season.
“The good news is that we haven’t peaked yet and we still have our best basketball ahead of us.”