Barras looking to triple up in throws at regionals, state meet

Two years ago, Highland’s Marin Barras became the first female athlete from the school to stand atop the podium at the state meet when she won the Class A discus.
Two months ago, she became the first female athlete in school history to stand atop the podium after winning the shot put at the indoor state track meet.
One week ago, Barras stood atop the podium three times as she won all three throws — shot put, discus and javelin — at the District 8-A meet at NISH.
Now the UL track signee looks to repeat her triple win at the regional meet at NISH Thursday as she continues her quest to win all three throws at the state meet in Baton Rouge in two weeks to close out her high school career.
Barras has always been known for shot put and discus but this year she added the javelin to her repertoire.
“They really wanted to score more points in district so Coach Brigette (Boudreaux) said that I could throw the javelin,” Barras said. “So I started throwing the javelin and I got pretty good at it.”
But adding another event really taxed the senior star.
“Doing two events is hard enough but adding the third event was rough,” she said. “It’s different at the state meet but at regular meets, the discus, shot put and javelin are so close together that there’s overlap.
“I might have to throw the discus, then run to throw the javelin, then go to shot put then do it all over again.”
Two years ago, Barras won state in the discus but didn’t qualify for state in the shot put.
“It’s the toughest region in the state for that,” Barras said.
So now the Highland senior heads to regional at NISH Thursday with the hope of advancing. She’s one of the favorites in the shot put and discus but she comes in as the fourth best javelin thrower. Barras has some work to do to head to state in all three disciplines.
“I’m not really worried about it,” she said. “All I can do is practice and train and make myself better and give myself a chance to advance.”
Looking ahead a bit, Barras would love to finish atop the podium in all three events at the state meet to close out her prep career.
“That would be awesome,” she said. “I’ve never been to the state meet in shot put or javelin. To go and finish on the podium or even win, would be a great experience.”