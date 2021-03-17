Marin Barras is staying home for college.
The Highland Baptist Christian School multi-sport star signed a letter of intent on Monday to continue her track and field career with UL.
When South Alabama extended a scholarship offer to Barras, the Ragin’ Cajuns were determined to prevent a Sun Belt Conference rival from stealing a local talent.
“When I let UL know that South Alabama had offered, it sped up their timetable,” HBCS track and field coach Scottie Williams said.
“One of the selling points for UL is that Marin is really young in this sport. She hasn’t had much time to train with her participating in different sports all year.”
Williams said that Barras has an exemplary work ethic.
“She does anything I ask of her,” he said. “She knows when it’s time to go to work. She has a really good work ethic. If you play three sports, then you’ll likely have a great work ethic.”
In basketball, Barras led the Lady Bears to a 23-5 mark, as well as the program’s first appearance in the state championship game.
In volleyball, Barras collected 401 kills, 285 digs, 48 aces and 13 blocks while helping the Lady Bears reach the Division V regionals.
“Marin does a good job of balancing everything out,” Williams said.
As a sophomore, Barras placed first at the Class A state outdoor track and field meet in the discus.
After her junior season was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, she began her senior
campaign in spectacular fashion by dominating a large field in both the discus and shot put at Acadiana High’s Ram Relays last week.
“As of now, there are only two girls in the state that can compete with her in any classification,” Williams said. “There is a sophomore from Zachary who throws in the 43-foot-range in the shot put, and a junior from Baton Rouge who throws 40-to-41.”
At the Acadiana meet, Barras set a personal record in both the discus (121-8) and shot put (42-4).
“She’s running away from the rest of the field in Class 1A, but I tell her that it’s not how far you throw, it’s about execution,” Williams said. “We’ll worry about distance when we get to the district, regionals and state meets.
“Currently, her best event is the discus, but she didn’t get to throw it last year because of COVID-19. The indoor meets have shot put but not discus.”
In February, Barras captured first place at the LHSAA state indoor meet versus competitors from all classifications.
“We set a goal for her to throw the shot 45-feet and 140 in the discus,” Williams said. “It’s a realistic goal, and a goal that will still take a lot of extra work to achieve.”
Barras has upcoming meets at Abbeville, Catholic High, NISH and St. Martinville.
“It feels really good to be staying close to home at UL,” said Barras, who immediately departed for a softball game after signing with the Cajuns on Monday.
“Once I got a scholarship offer from South Alabama, UL jumped in because they wanted me to go there. I decided to accept it almost immediately. It’s close to home. I always wanted to go to UL.”
The Barras family has close ties with the Cajuns.
“Words can’t explain how happy we are,” said Marin’s father, Danny Barras. “I went to UL. My wife went to UL. Both my parents went to UL. Everybody in our family went there. To have her close to home and going to the school we went to, it’s a blessing.
“We always wanted our kids to go there. It’s an opportunity that we never thought would have happened along the way, but we’re very excited about it.”
Her mom, Natalie Barras, agreed.
“It feels wonderfully awesome,” she said. “I graduated from USL and her father graduated from USL, so there’s nothing like being able to keep her near home.”