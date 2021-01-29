Barras excels in several sports for Highland

You name it, Marin Barras does it for Highland Baptist Christian School.
Whether it’s basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field, or in the classroom, the senior not only participates, she excels.
Barras is currently averaging close to 20 points per game for the Lady Bears basketball team, which is 15-4 and ranked second in the state in Division IV.
“Marin started being an impact player in multiple sports starting with her freshman year,” HBCS principal Tim Sensley said.
“From the time she stepped foot on the high school campus, she started on the varsity teams in basketball and volleyball. From the time she stepped on the high school scene, she left her footprint on Highland Baptist Christian School.”
And what a giant footprint it is.
She’s the homecoming queen. She’s an all-state performer in basketball and volleyball. As a sophomore, she batted .560 in softball and won the discus at the Class A state outdoor track and field meet.
“She was willing to put in the extra work, and that’s across the board in every sport,” HBCS head volleyball coach Brigette Boudreaux said.
“What makes her unique is that she knows she’s good, but she’s still humble about all of it. She’s always willing to help other people get better.”
Highland is a perfect 4-0 in District 8-A after Tuesday’s 46-31 win over Hanson Memorial. In that game, Barras scored 14 points and pulled down 20 rebounds.
“She’s very conscientious about her job and takes it very seriously,” HBCS head basketball coach Carol Sensley said. “She takes ownership of it. If she feels that she’s not exceeding her expectations, she’s very hard on herself.”
Before Barras and Sensley arrived, the Lady Bears struggled on the court. Barras began suiting up with the varsity in her eighth-grade year. The previous season, the Lady Bears won only two games.
In a recent win over Centerville, Barras scored her 1,000th career point.
“It was fun because everybody in the stands knew it was about to be the 1,000th point,” she said. “They were all excited and hyped. It made me feel good because it’s the first time in history it’s happened at the school.”
As talented as she is on the basketball court, however, Barras’ future plans are in other sports.
“Her dream would be to play volleyball and throw the discus or shot put in college,” Boudreaux said. “If she can’t do that, she said she’ll take one or the other.
“She’s playing volleyball for Cajun Elite in a bunch of tournaments. They’re traveling different places in the south and getting her some exposure.”
Barras, who also carries a near-perfect grade point average, said her senior class is a close-knit group.
“I like how we have a small-school connection with everybody.,” she said. “My grade has the largest class ever.
“We have 41 people, which isn’t a lot, but we’re the largest class ever. We all love each other and look out for each other. That’s cool to have in high school.”
Carol Sensley will have mixed emotions when Barras graduates in a few months.
On the one hand, she’ll be elated to see Barras embarking on the next phase of her life.
On the other hand, Sensley will be sad to see the most decorated athlete in school history leave.
In the interim, both the coach and her star player hope to bring home the program’s first hoops state title.
“I don’t even want to talk about it,” quipped Sensley when asked about Barras’ graduation. “We’re going to enjoy the time that’s left.”