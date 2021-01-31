To this day, Ethan Bailey is still not sure what happened.
He was walking into New iberia Senior High to start his school day and the next thing he remembers is that he was in an ambulance headed for the hospital.
“I was walking into school one morning putting on my mask and then I remember waking up in the ambulance,” Bailey said. “That’s pretty much all I remember.”
Bailey was diagnosed with epileptic seizures as a result of his hospital visit.
“It’s just another milestone in my life,” he said. “I just have to keep going, keep pushing forward. It will make me a better person in the long run.”
It’s a milestone, but unfortunately, one that was discovered during Bailey’s senior season playing soccer for NISH.
“I kind of had to take a break during soccer season,” Bailey said. “That the the unfortunate thing about it.
“But it also gave me a wake up call to enjoy the season more and to put more effort into it.”
Bailey was diagnosed with seizures and a heart murmur which put an end to his senior soccer season, at least for a while.
So Bailey, a starting midfielder on the boys soccer team, waited on the sidelines while he underwent a battery of tests.
“I had to take an EEG and an MRI and it all came back clear,” Bailey said. “So it has a chance to go away in the future. But the doctors still don’t know how I had it or how it came on. They said that I could have been born with it.”
After about six weeks off, Bailey finally was cleared by all the doctors and stepped back onto the soccer field.
“I think my first game back was against Sulphur and I played and played well,” Bailey said. “I really wasn’t scared to get back onto the soccer field but instead it gave me a new appreciation for playing knowing that it could happen again and I could be done with soccer for good.”
All Bailey could do during his enforced absence from the game was to watch. But even then it came with a benefit.
“It forced me to grow as a person,” Bailey said. “I keppt my head up and looked forward to playing again.”
Bailey stayed involved with the soccer team during his break by attending games, cheering the rest of the team on, giving advice and coaching whenever he could.
When it came time to get back into the field, he was ready
“I went into the game with a positive mindset,” Bailey said.
Even now, even with the knowledge that this could happen again, Bailey still chooses to press on.
“It could happen again tonight, it could happen next week, it could happen 20 years from now,” Bailey said.
“I don’t let it bother me. You just have one life. All I can do is put it on my shoulder and keep going.”