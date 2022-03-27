Senior outfielder Bailey Mire has flourished under the leadership of new coaches Nelda and Brian Pontiff this season — going from a player who struggled to get game time to becoming the captain of the Catholic High softball team.
If you listen to the way she tells the story, her leadership role was the natural evolution of her desire to change the culture in the team to be more inclusive and positive.
“It just kind of happened I guess,” Mire said. “I take charge with the stretches and tell the team what the coaches said. I saw how the freshmen were treated last year and I wanted to change that, so I made sure that I was including everyone and helping everyone that needed it. Some of the freshmen were struggling with fielding and hitting and I tried to help them the best that I could.”
According to Nelda Pontiff, Mire has excelled in her new leadership position.
“Bailey is our biggest leader right now,” she said. “Unfortunately, she didn’t play much in previous years, but that was a judgment call by former coaches. Here, she is a true asset to the whole team and, leadership-wise, Bailey is the top dog right now.”
Mire said her love of softball comes from her passion for the bonds she shares with her teammates.
“I love my teammates,” she said. “I grew up with a lot of these girls and they’re all like family to me. It’s a bond that I don’t think anyone can ever break.”
Mire has played many positions for the Lady Panthers, both infield and outfield.
“My position used to be second base and they moved me to shortstop whenever someone got hurt, but now I play center field,” she explained. “I like both infield and outfield, I’m pretty comfortable at second base. At shortstop I’m a little nervous, you get more balls hit at you and they’re coming in a lot hotter, so it made me nervous. I also used to pitch, and every once in a while they’ll still pitch me.”
Mire said that she went through a slump earlier in the season, but buckled down and put in extra work to show the rest of the team how to overcome adversity.
“I feel like I’m getting better,” she said. “At one point my hitting had gone down, but it’s slowly getting better and I’m not in a slump anymore. I started dropping my hands when I was hitting, which is something that I did before but I don’t know how I started doing it again. I did a bunch of drills and practiced extra and it helped me a lot.”
According to Mire, the atmosphere in the dugout this season is much better than in the past, something she attributes to her work mentoring the freshmen class.
“I feel like this year is a lot better than last year because we have all bonded really well,” she said. “I’m team captain, and because I’ve been there for all of the freshmen girls, we’re a lot closer. The seniors last year weren’t there for the freshmen, so we were separated. This year we are closer, and that helps a lot.”
Despite playing some of the best softball of her career this season, Mire said she doesn’t plan to continue playing at the college level, choosing instead to focus on a career as a lawyer.
“This season is going to be it for me. I’m planning to be a lawyer, I just haven’t decided where I’m going to school yet. My choices are either UL, Ole Miss, or LSU.”
Mire thanked her coaches and teammates for providing her with new opportunities this season.
“My coaches now have really believed in me; the coaches last year did not believe in me at all,” she said. “My dad has also really helped me a lot and my teammates have picked me up and helped me through some tough times.”