METAIRIE— The New Orleans Saints are 3-0 since Teddy Bridgewater replaced injured Drew Brees as the starting quarterback.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 2-2 since rookie Gardner Minshew II replaced injured Nick Foles as the starting quarterback.
Both teams have held up pretty well in the absence of their No. 1 quarterbacks as they prepare to meet at noon Sunday in Jacksonville, Fla.
The Saints are 4-1 as they await Brees’ return in about another month. The Jaguars are 2-3 and know Foles is out at least through Week 11 after being placed on injured reserve.
“I think it was understood that we still had goals that we had to achieve in this locker room and that we would still set out to accomplish those goals and that we still needed to do what we can to pick up the pieces in an absence of Drew and make sure that we came out there and played each and every game hard,” said tight end Jared Cook, who had his biggest game of the season last week against Tampa Bay. “I think that’s the most important thing that we have been doing is racking up wins and continuing the momentum that we left off with Drew.”
Bridgewater passed for fewer than 200 yards in each of his first two starts, but he passed for 314 and had four touchdowns last week.
“Last week was definitely our best week establishing tempo,” Bridgewater said. “You could feel it all week last week when we were practicing and it transferred over to the game. We want to try to keep that tempo, keep that momentum going forward, and just keep trying to play fast.”
Bridgewater cited improvement in the red zone and on third down as being key factors last week that the Saints will try to maintain. They converted 8 of 15 third downs and their only failure in four red-zone trips came in the final two minutes when they held a 14-point lead and failed to covert a fourth down.
The defense has allowed fewer than 260 yards in each of the last two games. It allowed 45 rushing yards and had three takeaways against Dallas two weeks ago and allowed 94 rushing yards and had six sacks against Tampa Bay.
“We’re sitting here with the record we have, and yet I don’t feel like we’re playing near our best football and we have to work to get that corrected,” Payton said.
New Orleans could find itself without another significant offensive player if running back Alvin Kamara doesn’t play. Kamara missed practice Friday because of an ankle injury and is listed as questionable. Payton wouldn’t address questions about Kamara’s potential availability.
Backup running back Latavius Murray also missed practice Friday, but his absence was not injury-related and he seems likely to be available Sunday.
Minshew, a sixth-round draft choice from Washington State, has a higher passer rating than quarterbacks such as Brees, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers and Matt Ryan.
“When you watch Jacksonville,” Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said, “(you see) the way they rally around his energy, his passion, his courage, the way he runs around. Sometimes it looks like backyard football but he’s making special things happen for that offense when he needs to.
“He’s not out there forcing anything. He’s not trying to carry the team. When his number’s called he goes out there and makes plays for that offense and continues to play within the confines of the normal offense. For us it’s going to be about pressuring him, but not allowing him to break through some cracks and make plays with his legs.”
Minshew’s job has been made a lot easier the last two weeks by former LSU running back Leonard Fournette, who Fournette had a career-high 225 yards in a win at Denver two weeks ago and 108 yards in a 34-27 loss at Carolina last week.
Jacksonville gave up 445 yards, including 285 rushing, against the Panthers.
Jaguars Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey was limited in practice this week and is listed as questionable after missing the last two games because of a back injury.