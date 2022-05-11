For the second time in a year, the Westgate track and field team took the podium as the top boys team in Class 4A, scoring 96 points. The Tigers prospered over title challenger Tioga, who took second place with 71 points.
The Tigers finished the meet with three gold medals, as well as six second-place finishes and two third-place finishes. The team also picked up a fifth-place finish in the 400-meters, a ninth-place finish in the 1600-meters, and a fourth place and a seventh-place finish in the high jump.
Tray’Quan Francis was named Class 4A Outstanding Athlete. Francis placed first in the 800-meters and second in the 400-meters, 1600-meters, and 4x400-meter relay.
Head coach Philip Guidry said that the win was something his team had been working towards since COVID shut down the track season in 2020.
“It’s a good feeling,” he said. “All the hard work that we’ve put in over the last two years, since 2020 when we lost the year due to COVID, we really got to work and wanted to make something special happen.”
Coach Guidry often talks about the system he put in place at Westgate, one that he said is modeled after the way college programs are run. Guidry said that his system is successful due to the ongoing education the coaches take in and the amazing support from the school.
“We take coach’s education very seriously,” he said. “I go to a lot of clinics and do a lot of training and reading. I spend a lot of time analyzing the athletes that we have and how to put them in the best positions to be successful. We have a good administration in principal Neely Moore and coach Ryan Antoine, they believe in what I’m doing and I get a complete buy-in from them and they let me do my thing. Like they say, the proof is in the pudding.”
Facing the departure of numerous seniors may worrysome coaches, but according to Guidry, the program at Westgate has already integrated the younger athletes into the team and will expect to see strong performances next year.
“We worked hard to put the kids in the best positions early on, so we brought the younger kids to varsity meets,” he said. “I don’t believe in bringing my top team to the meet every time, so we let those younger guys get the experience so when it’s time for those guys to shine, they’ll be ready for it.”
After winning back-to-back state titles, questions about Guidry’s future are bound to pop up. Guidry said that, for now, he is planning to stay at Westgate and challenge for another state title.
“I believe that I’m going to stay at Westgate,” he said. “I let God drive all my decisions and I pray about it. I believe that I was led here for a reason and if I was called to be elsewhere I feel like he would guide me in another direction. For now, I’m staying at Westgate.”
Westgate’s full results are as follows:
Boys 110 Hurdles (4A)
3- Camron Spencer, 14.86
Boys 200 Dash (4A)
2- Camron Spencer, 21.55
3- Mekhi Boutte, 21.78
Boys 400 Dash (4A)
2- Tray’quan Francis, 49.96
5- Davian Hill, 51.24
Boys 800 (4A)
1- Tray’quan Francis 1:57.26
Boys 1600 (4A)
2- Tray’quan Francis 4:35.18
9- Caleb Guilbeau 4:53.97
Boys High Jump (4A)
4- Zaid Landry 6-02.00
7- Travin Gardner 6-00.00
Boys Long Jump (4A)
1- Jordan Doucet 6.76m
Boys Triple Jump (4A)
2- Dedrick Latulas 14.28m
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay 4A
2- 45.54
1) Jordan Doucet
2) Camron Spencer
3) Amaaz Eugene
4) Mekhi Boutte
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay 4A
1- 1:25.78
1) Jordan Doucet
2) Camron Spencer
3) Dedrick Latulas
4) Mekhi Boutte
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay 4A
2- 3:25.39
1) Jordan Doucet
2) Davian Hill
3) Mekhi Boutte
4) Tray’quan Francis