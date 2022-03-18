The Loreauville High School softball team opened its district schedule with two perfect wins against West St. Mary and Franklin in a district double-header on Tuesday.
Loreauville head coach Jude Dugas said that despite the disparity between his team and their opponents, Loreauville focuses on playing the game their own way.
“Anytime that you go into those kinds of games, the game plan is to do your thing and play your game and do things well,” he said. “We say it a lot, it’s never really about the team in the other dugout, it’s about doing our job so we can be as successful as possible.”
Despite facing a possible 14 innings, the Lady Tigers finished each game in just 3. Dugas said that games like those allow him to try new players and new positions to get the most out of his team.
“It gives us an opportunity to see more players,” he explained. “Anytime that you can get a lead early, you get to see different people in different spots and at bats. In our first game, we started an eighth grader, Bella Smith, who has been pitching JV for us and has been doing so well. She earned that time and she came out and did exactly what we expected her to do.”
The 8-9 Lady Tigers have struggled to find consistent form this season, but are now on a three-game winning streak and looking like they will soon turn the corner to a winning record. Dugas said that the competitiveness of the early season games have been crucial to the recent success of his team.
“If you look at our early season, it’s a tough schedule to say the least,” he said. “Our message was just to stay the course. Success is a process and we knew that one day we’d be thankful for those very tough games that we were in. You can see that start to happen now, the team is starting to gel. The morale never wavered, we always had a strong belief in what we have here. We continually play better, every time that we go out.”
Loreauville 15, West St. Mary 0
Pitcher Bella Smith recorded the first no-hitter of the night against the Lady Wolfpack, throwing 25 strikes in 33 pitches with five strikeouts.
Mackenzie Bonin led the scoring for Loreauville with 3 runs and 1 RBI. Gabby Lopez (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and Malory Segura (1 run, 4 RBIs) also contributed to the win.
A triple by Malory Segura finished the game for Loreauvile via the 15-run rule.
Loreauville 16, Franklin 0
The Lady Tigers scored 15 runs in the first inning against district opponent Franklin in their second game of the day. Another run in the second inning, combined with a defensive shut-out, ended the game via 15-run rule after 2 1/2 innings.
S. Landry added the second no-hitter of the day with her fantastic performance against the Lady Wolfpack, throwing 29 strikes from 50 pitches with eight strikeouts.
Varsity pitcher Alyssa Soileau, who played shortstop and first base against Franklin, led the scoring for the Lady Tigers with 2 runs and 5 RBIs.
M Bonin, L Mclin, B Viator, and A Broome each added 2 runs to end the game after the third inning via the 15-run rule.