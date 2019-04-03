The Catholic High School Panthers hosted their baseball rival and defending 2A state champion Loreauville High School Tigers, beating them 6-5.
CHS game into the game at 7-14 with LHS having an 8-7 record overall.
Emmit Froisy Baseball Field was filled to capacity with fans of Panthers and Tigers’ baseball.
David Jordan, CHS head baseball coach, said they struggled early to start the game.
“Offensively, we didn’t look very good,” Jordan said. “Even though we’ve been struggling, but it’s like what we tell them, ‘It’s not how many you get, it’s when you get them,’” Jordan said.
Jordan added you don’t win big ball games giving up each runs and throws.
It was a back-and-forth game for both teams, as they each had multi-scoring innings. Jordan noted with both teams going scoreless at the start of the game helped with their momentum.
“We had two real good innings at first,” Jordan said. “At the bottom of the order, they weren’t drilling balls, but they were finding holes.”
Both the Panthers and Tigers were evenly matched in the first two innings, allowing only two hits between the two teams.
At the top of the third with runners on second and third, second baseman Shajuan Nora hit a three-run homer to put LHS up 3-0 at the end of the three.
After an impressive third, the Tigers didn’t let up after Caleb Washington of LHS hit a shot into the left end, bringing in a runner, putting the Tigers up 4-0 at the top of the fourth
LHS head baseball coach Rob Segura said his team got off to a strong start at the beginning of the game.
“I think we put a little pressure on them right there and we banged out 10 hits,” Segura said.
With the Panthers reeling and down 0-4 with the bases loaded in the fourth, second baseman Alex Guilbeaux hit a grand slam on the left field side to tie the game at four for CHS to end the inning.
Jordan credited Guilbeaux for helping turn the game around.
“Alex has big pop and he got a good pitch,” Jordan said. “The guy left out a little bit and he drove it.”
With both teams exchanging runs through four innings, the Panthers scored two runs on two wild pitches with Chris Landry and Dylan Leblanc each running in for scores, giving CHS a 6-4 lead at the end of five.
“We just felt like we had to be aggressive, especially when they got ahead in the count,” Jordan said. “We know in practices if their pitchers are ahead in the count, they are going to throw it and we are going to be aggressive.”
The Panthers went into the seventh and final ending with a two-run lead. Though they scored a run in the seventh, their run fell short as CHS was able to strike out the last Tiger at the plate, giving them a 6-5 win.
Jordan said though the Tigers are struggling with injuries this season, he praised them for their offensive ouput.
“They swing the bat as well as anybody,” Jordan said. “They compete so well at the plate.”