MANY — New Iberian Jason Jones called it “memorable.” Joey Trahan of Coteau said it was “crazy cold weather.”
They were talking about the Coteau Bass Hustlers’ back-to-back tournaments Feb. 19-20 at Toledo Bend. Their respective boats were the only ones to bring keeper bass both days as 12 bass anglers, six boats and their rods and reels dealt with ice, snow and frigid water temperatures in western Louisiana.
Earlier in the week the air temperature never got above 32 degrees for three straight days around Many, according to Toledo Bend guide John Dean of Zwolle, who called the deep freeze “one for the books, no doubt.”
Jones, 49, and tournament partner Blaine Miller won the first day, a Friday, with one bass weighing 3.28 pounds. It was the biggest bass.
Trahan, 53, who fished with Mike Bourque, finished second Friday with one bass at 1.99 pounds but got on enough bass from the same area to come back and win Saturday with a five-fish limit weighing 12.21 pounds, including the biggest bass, a 3.10-pounder. Jones and Miller were runners-up with two bass weighing 4.33 pounds.
One other boat in the six-boat field avoided a scratch Saturday. Gerald Frederick and Robbie Mayer’s one bass finished third at 1.45 pounds.
“Yeah, it was tough, man. If they wanted to cancel the tournament, I would have been happy. Mornings were really miserable,” Jones, the bass club’s 2020 Angler of the Year, said.
“I’ve never been out in crazy cold weather. I’ve been out once or twice (at Toledo Bend) when it was snowing,” Trahan said, noting it wasn’t close to being that extreme then.
Trahan went up Tuesday. It took seven hours, twice as long as usual, to make the trip there from the Teche Area.
“All the roads started closing on us. (But) we found a way,” he said.
Jones said he figured it’d take one fish to win Friday, which dawned with water temps at 34 degrees. At first, the weigh-in was supposed to be at 4 p.m. but was delayed to allow the frozen boat ramps to thaw.
Miller caught that lone, winning fish a few minutes after 4 o’clock, Jones said, on a ½-ounce reddish Rat-L-Trap in 3- to 5-foot depths in the cove behind Bridge Bay Resort, where the bass club stays at Toledo Bend.
They fished the same cove the next day. Miller boated two keepers, Jones’ caught two non-keepers. One of Miller’s keepers came off the same stump he caught their only bass the day before.
Trahan’s one bass Friday bit on a shad-colored deep-diving “flatside” crank bait in Negreet Creek. He liked what he saw and returned Saturday, after the boat ramp became usable between 9-9:30 a.m.
Trahan and Bourque hooked and boated five keeper bass and one non-keeper on the same crank baits. He positioned his boat in 20-foot depths and they cast to 10-foot depths, he said, along a 100-yard stretch around a main lake point.