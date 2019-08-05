BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — When the top young outdoorsmen and outdoorswomen representing seven states met here for the first-ever Western Region National Rifle Association Youth Hunter Education Challenge, six were from the Teche Area.
Five were from the Acadiana Youth Hunter Education Club and one was from the Jeanerette Junior Hunter Education Club and each of them competed with the Terrebonne Parish-based Louisiana Bayou Bandits, a team dominated by the powerhouse Terrebonne Parish Junior Deputy Shooting Team.
The AYHEC and JJHEC boys and young men all took home at least one award from the event held at the Benton County Quail facility in Bentonville. One of them, Holden Haydell of Broussard, helped the Bayou Bandits Junior Gold Team capture the coveted Western Region Championship when the three days of competition ended a week ago Saturday.
That there was an event at all was heartening to youngsters, their families, their coaches and others who were stunned when the NRA cancelled the annual National Youth Hunter Education Challenge held for many years each July at the alternating sites of Raton, New Mexico, and Mansfield, Pennsylvania. Reports at the time indicated there was a lack of funding.
Those NRA National YHEC events were true nationwide tournaments.
YHEC officials, facing the loss of postseason competition, rose to the occasion earlier this year and planned the Western Region NRA Youth Hunter Education Challenge. States west of Kentucky were invited to Bentonville.
Host Arkansas, Iowa, Texas, Michigan, New Mexico, Wyoming and Louisiana eagerly entered and competed starting July 25.
Richard Jumonville of New Iberia, whose 17-year-old son, Cameron Jumonville, competed in his fourth national event and finished 36th in the Senior Division, was relieved men and women cared enough to keep the tradition going for the Top 15 Juniors and Top 15 Seniors from the Louisiana YHEC tournament in June. That gave AYHEC’s Senior Division qualifiers Cameron Bertrand of Franklin, Drake Lasseigne of New Iberia and Cameron Jumonville, plus Junior Division qualifiers Nathan Rider of New Iberia and Haydell of AYHEC, and JJHEC’s Reed Morris of New Iberia a chance to continue improving their skills and knowledge in the eight disciplines of YHEC.
“It was a success. They pulled it together fast. There were some challenging courses for the kids. Volunteers just showed up. One volunteer came all the way from south Texas,” the elder Jumonville said this past week a few days after the Teche Area contingent’s return from Arkansas.
Jumonville, 43-year-old instrumentation manager at Advanced Integrated Services, is no stranger to competition at the highest level. He was a JJHEC member several years as a teen and regularly competed at the state YHEC tournament in Pollock.
The 2019 AYHEC team members began practicing in February, after football and the hunting seasons, he said. After state, qualifiers took a week-and-a-half off and got right back into their regular practice routines on Sunday after church services, according to Jumonville, who coached the Bayou Bandits Senior Bronze Team last weekend in Bentonville.
He has been a volunteer coach with AYHEC six years after earning his hunter education instructor’s license and joining the staff at AYHEC, which is led by president Sandra Verret of New Iberia.
“When I met Sandra, Sandra was working with me at Omega. She was telling me about what she was doing. I said, ‘Perfect. I’ve been looking for you,’ ” he said. Jumonville got Cameron, his son, to join AYHEC at age 10. Later, his daughter, Kennedy Jumonville, joined when she was eligible and both have stuck with it.
“I hope more states show up next year. I hope it grows,” he said, noting the three-day format, with just two events the first day, was more relaxing for all, including the competitors, who could focus on the events at hand. Those events were Light Rifle (.22-caliber), Shotgun, Muzzleoader, Archery, Wildlife Identification, Compass, Orienteering, Safety Trail and Hunter Responsibility Exam. Those were the core events for decades at the national event.
The AYHEC and JJHEC qualifiers had beaucoup plaques to show for their efforts.
“The main thing is they improved. The main thing we teach is give it your best and compete against yourself and your scores the year before,” Jumonville, the coach, said, adding that sportsmanship is emphasized by AYHEC.
Haydell, 14, certainly improved his game in Bentonville. While helping the Bayou Bandits Junior Gold win a championship he was on the five winning teams in Archery, Muzzleloader, Orienteering, Responsibility Exam, Rifle, Safety Trail, Shotgun and Wildlife ID. In individual results, he was second in Safety Trail to finish third overall among 70 participants in the Junior Division.
“Oh, him and his dad are shooting always. He’s always practicing. Practice makes perfect,” Jumonville said.
“Holden and (Senior team member) Cameron Bertrand are both excellent in shotgun. It’s rare to see them miss with a shotgun,” he said.
Morris was on the third-place Bayou Bandits Junior Bronze in shotgun and finished 24th overall. Bertrand helped the Bayou Bandits Senior Silver team finished third overall and team-wise finished second on the Safety Trail, second in Shotgun and third in Rifle.
Rider, who was on the Bayou Bandits Junior Silver, which finished second overall, also racked up plaques with his performance. He was on second-place teams in Orienteering, Rifle, Safety Trail, Shotgun and Wildlife ID, and on the third-place team in Responsibility Exam while finishing 25th overall.
Bertrand, who finished 35th overall and was on the third-place Bayou Bandits Senior Silver, also had a second place with the Orienteering team, second place with the Safety Trail team and second place with the Shotgun team.
Jumonville’s son, a recent Highland Baptist Christian School graduate, was on the third-place Archery and Shotgun teams for Bayou Bandits Bronze. Cameron Jumonville also was on the local television station, KFSM in Fayetteville. He told the reporter. “I think it’s fun. I can’t wait until maybe I’ll have a kid and coach them and continue the tradition. My dad used to do it when he was young, so he led me to it. He kind of showed me the ropes and showed me how to shoot and ever since then I loved to do it.”
Lasseigne was on the Bayou Bandits Senior Bronze team with Jumonville that finished third in Archery.
Jumonville, the coach, said the future is bright for AYHEC.
“We’ve got many in our group that didn’t make nationals that are barking on their (qualifiers’) heels,” he said, proudly.