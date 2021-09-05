ABBEVILLE — Marco Austin’s performance Friday night in Catholic High’s season-opener at Vermilion Catholic has CHS head football coach Scott Wattigny rethinking his offensive philosophy.
Austin ran for 169 yards on 24 carries and jump started a sputtering CHS offense as the Panthers opened the season with a 21-6 win over the perennial Division IV playoff contenders.
Austin’s running allowed K.K. Reno to score three touchdowns as the Panthers rallied from a horrendous start and opened the season with a 1-0 record headed into a tough two game stretch against Class 4A Breaux Bridge and Class 5A St. Paul’s.
“I know they hadn’t prepared for it but all we showed was triple, triple, triple (option), sweep jet but what we put in was zone read,” Wattigny said. “When we put it in and were getting a hat on a hat, K.K. reads it very well and big kudos to K.K., Marco and Jack (Chauvin).
“They rotated spots very well and what a game for Marco, he ran his tail off. To be honest, we’re probably going to reassess what our bread-and-butter is because Marco is a really good zone back. You might be seeing more zone option from us that straight triple option.”
And it happened just like that.
CHS sputtered on offense for its first series, which ended in a blocked punt that Vermilion Catholic recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Then Wattigny put Reno in at quarterback in the shotgun and stated running zone read with Austin at tailback.
“Everyone thought that K.K. would pull the ball and run with it,” Wattigny said. “That allowed Marco to run through the holes in the line and he ended up with a great game.”
With Austin and Reno leading the way, Catholic High scored on its next series and took a 7-6 lead, then added another score for a 14-8 halftime lead and then added a third touchdown in the second half for the final score.
Going to the read option allowed Austin to flourish.
“It was all about my offensive line,” Austin said. “They opened the holes to for me to run through. The plays were designed for me or K.K. to run with the ball and I was having fun, doing what I do.”
The other part of the night was Catholic High’s defense, which shut down an Eagle offense that has been known recently for lighting up the scoreboard.
“We had a great game plan and our guys executed it well and played fast,” Wattigny said. “They were limited with what they could do with their quarterback and in terms of what they could do and throwing in deep.
“That really set the tone for us to be aggressive in what we could do.”
With the win in the books, Wattigny and company have negotiated the first game of a tough three game set to open the season.
“We know the first three weeks are going to be tough,” the CHS coach said. “VC at their place, Breaux Bridge at our place and then travel to St. Paul’s.
“This when was huge — 0-3 can’t be the start, 1-2 isn’t bad, 2-1 is obviously great but if we can go 3-0 on these first three, it would be a great testament to this team.”