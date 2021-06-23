Most two-way players, when giving a choice, as to what they prefer playing, chose defense over offense.
CHS senior Marco Austin is one of the rare ones that prefer playing offense to defense.
“I like offense more than defense,” he said. “There’s just something about running with the ball and scoring a touchdown.”
Which was one of his favorite plays from last season.
“It was a 10-yard run for a score off of a pitch play,” Austin said. “I got the ball, went around the left side, juked out a defender and ran into the endzone.
“That was nice. I also pancaked a defender on a play. That was nice as well.”
As for spring and summer football, Austin just wants the team to get better.
“That’s all I really want to see, my teammates getting better and better each day so that we can so what we have come fall,” Austin said. “I want to see us go 10-0 and win the state championship.”
As far last year, Austin said that it was hard to get back to playing football because they didn’t have much of a spring or summer.
“At first it was hard to get back into football,” he said. “We really couldn’t get settled in with Coach (Scott) Wattigny. But as things progressed, we started to get better and hopefully, we’re still getting better and better.”
As for personal goals, Austin would like to break the 1,000 yard rushing mark and make the All-State team on offense and maybe an interception or two on defense.
But mostly, he just wants to win.
“All my efforts are on helping CHS win and win the state championship,” he said.