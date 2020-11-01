Auburn gets biggest win in series against LSU, 48-11, on Saturday

AUBURN, Alabama — LSU made history on Saturday — unfortunately it was the wrong kind of history.
The defending national champions were routed by Auburn 48-11 in the rivalry game nicknamed “The Tiger Bowl.” The 37-point defeat is the most lopsided loss in the history of the series that dates back to 1901. With the defeat, LSU also became the first defending national champion to start the following season 2-3 since Georgia Tech in 1991.
“We have to look at the tape and see what went wrong,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have to continue to fix the things we can. We have to be constructive. We have to be positive. Just identify what the problem is and come up with a solution.”
LSU’s defense played very well in the first quarter.
LSU (2-3, 2-3) forced Auburn to punt on its first two possessions, and then recovered a fumble by Seth Williams. LSU gave it right back as freshman quarterback T.J. Finley, who was making his second start in place of the injured Myles Brennan, threw an interception.
Auburn (4-2, 4-2) turned that into a nine-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Eli Stove. Then Auburn’s defense forced another turnover as Finley was strip sacked by Derick Hall. The lost fumble was recovered by Aub Christian, who returned it for a 20-yard touchdown.
“They were playing well and then all of sudden we gave up two touchdowns on offense,” Orgeron said. “It deflated those guys a little bit but it shouldn’t. We got to be mentally tough to not let that happen but I do believe that happened.”
LSU’s defense struggled the rest of the game.
After being pinned at their own one-yard line, Auburn put together an eight-play, 99-yard scoring drive before halftime. The drive ended with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Nix to Ze’Vian Capers.
The lone first-half points by LSU came on a 50-yard field goal by Cade York.
LSU had eight drives in the first half and those resulted in four punts, one missed field goal, one made field goal and the two costly turnovers.
Auburn then broke open the game in the second half.
The Tigers from Alabama opened up the second half with a eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive which ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Nix. The Auburn sophomore performed well against LSU, becoming the first Auburn quarterback with 300 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and one rushing score in a single game since Cam Newton.
“We have to come out stronger,” said Orgeron about his defense that gave up 506 total yards in the loss. “We have to come out and play for 60 minutes. We didn’t. We will look at the film and we get out physical up front. We couldn’t stop the quarterback. He made some big plays on us.”
LSU’s offense wasn’t helping because on the very next offensive play, Finley threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Big Kat Bryant. A few moments later, Tank Bigsby punched it in on a two-yard touchdown run.
Auburn wrapped up the third quarter with a three-yard touchdown run by Bigsby.
Finley struggled in his second start, completing 13 of 24 passes for 143 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions and one lost fumble. Max Johnson came off the bench and completed 15 of 24 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown, a 41-yarder to former Westgate High star Kayshon Boutte.
“These guys are two young freshmen and they are going to be inconsistent because they are freshman,” Orgeron said of his QBs. “You know what, I can’t expect them to perform well if we can’t block. Those defensive linemen were all over these guys.”
Auburn added one final score in the fourth when Nix completed a 91-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Schwartz.
LSU will now have an extra week to figure out things before hosting arch rival Alabama in Death Valley on November 14th.
“We are going to look at the things that need to be fixed like we always do,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got to play with consistency and obviously we’ve got to get better at a lot of things.”