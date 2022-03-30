Atlanta’s Princis Goff and Jehovah-Jireh’s John-Paul Ricks carried their respective teams throughout the 2021-22 campaign.
Goff led her squad to the brink of an LHSAA tourney berth. Ricks guided his team to a runner-up finish in Division V.
As a result, Goff and Ricks claimed Outstanding Player honors on the Class C All-State basketball teams selected by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Goff was the primary scorer and rebounder for an Atlanta team that lost in the Class C quarterfinals to eventual runner-up Gibsland-Coleman. Goff eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier during her senior season, averaging 36 points, 19 rebounds, five assists and four steals per outing. On the season, she registered eight 40-point outings and two games where she scored 50 or more.
Ricks powered Jehovah-Jireh once again. The 6-foot senior averaged 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals as he took his squad to the title game in Division V for the sixth straight year. The Warriors were the runner-up.
Hornbeck’s Matthew Killian and Family Christian’s Isaac Fontenot-Amedee were honored as the Coach of the Year winners.
Killian guided the Hornet girls team to a 22-12 record and the LHSAA tourney, where they lost to eventual champion Hicks. Killian, a Hornbeck graduate, led the school to its first semifinal berth in over a decade and were led by all-state selection Hannah Dahlhoff.
Fontenot-Amedee coached Family Christian to a Division V championship in his first season with brothers Bryson and Chance Martin, who both made the Class C squad, playing major roles. It was FCA’s first LHSAA title since 2002.
Class C state champions Hicks and Gibsland-Coleman each landed two players on the squads.