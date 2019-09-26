JEANERETTE — Jeanerette head coach Clifford Paul kept things in perspective following Thursday night's 41-8 loss at home to Ascension Episcopal in the District 7-2A opener.
The Tigers (2-2, 0-1) have already matched last year's win total and their two losses came to undefeated Class 5A Lafayette High and Ascension, which is 3-1 with its only setback coming by one point in overtime to 4A North Vermilion.
"I told the kids that we're growing and we're growing as a team," Paul said. "We're young. We're going to have our bumps and bruises in the road, but we can't give up. It's going to get better as we go.
"We played an experienced team and our youth showed. Our offensive line is made up of two freshmen, an eighth-grader, and a sophomore in his first year."
The Tigers are going back to the basics in preparation for next week's clash with district rival West St. Mary, which won last year's matchup 14-8.
"I told them we're going back to the grinding board," Paul said. "We're going to take the negatives of this week and work on getting better next week. We're going to do that each week. I think our kids are starting to understand that, and they're excited. My job is to keep their morale up.
"I know they really wanted to win. We've won two games so the expectation is to win, but they have to learn how to win, and that's what we're going through. In those two wins, we played opponents that were close to our talent level."
Despite the youth on the offensive line, the Tigers have decent team depth.
"We're lucky we don't have to play a lot of kids both ways, so with the heat and humidity, I think we'll be okay," Paul said. "Lafayette High was an experienced team, Ascension is an experienced team.
"St. John and Gueydan — the two teams we beat — we're all around the same level of experience. I think with our youth the game with West St. Mary will be against a similar team. It should be a good game against somebody can compete with."
Paul expects his players to have no problem bouncing back for next week.
"They'll be motivated," he said. "Very much so. I think we have a good shot to win it. As I said, we're going to go back to the drawing board with some things."
The Tigers were held to minus-11 yards of total offense in the first half against Ascension.
In the fourth quarter, freshman Richard Lumpkin sprinted 90 yards on a kickoff return to get JSH on the board.
"He's great," Paul said of Lumpkin, who started last year as an eighth-grader. "Every week, he's been in the end zone. We can't hide him anymore. Everybody knows not to kick to number 2 and not to try and throw at him because he's going to pick it off and take it back for a touchdown.
"This was his second kick return for a touchdown this year. He almost broke a punt return for a touchdown, and he's had an interception that he almost returned for a touchdown. He's a gamer."