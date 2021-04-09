Ascension Episcopal hands Loreauville first district loss of season

YOUNGSVILLE — Ascension Episcopal handed visiting Loreauville its first District 7-2A loss Thursday by a 12-2 margin in five innings.
LHS starting pitcher Garret Blanchard allowed eight runs (four unearned) on two hits in 1 1/3 innings. The sophomore threw 49 pitches with four walks.
“It was out of character for Garret to struggle with his control,” LHS coach Rob Segura said. “An exception. He’ll bounce back. I’m not worried about it.
“He’s going to be upset, but he should be upset a little bit. He’ll move on. He’s going to be fine. He has had excellent control most of the time.”
Ascension right-hander Preston Ocmand threw less than 60 pitches, yielding only three hits and two unearned runs with three strikeouts and no walks.
“We obviously got beat in every phase of the game,” Segura said. “That’s my fault. I didn’t prepare them well enough.
“We just have to find a way to get better. We have to show a little fight and compete a little better.”
Ascension (21-3, 5-0) shortstop Austin Mills went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, three stolen bases and three runs scored. The Tigers intentionally walked the sophomore on his fourth at-bat.
“Ascension is a very good ball club,” Segura said. “They’re probably the best all-around baseball team we’ve seen this year. We’ve seen some teams.”
The Tigers (13-7, 3-1) have faced Class 4A No. 4 North Vermilion (20-4), 4A No. 5 South Terrebonne, 4A No. 10 Breaux Bridge and 4A No. 13 Assumption.
“They play the game the right way,” Segura said of the Blue Gators. “They do the little things. When their hitters have two strikes, it doesn’t affect them. They were able to put the barrel on some balls with two strikes in the count.”
Cameron Trahan, Luke Dowling and Devin Verret each had a hit for LHS. Trahan and Dowling both scored a run, and Hunter Freyou and Dowling each had an RBI.
The Tigers will be in action again today at Houma Christian (6-9, 1-2), which has been playing better than its record would indicate. The Warriors lost 4-3 to Ascension and 4-2 to Catholic High School.
“Houma Christian has a good arm for sure,” Segura said of their ace pitcher. “I expect them to come out and compete. I don’t know who I’m going to throw tomorrow. It’s possible that Riley (Marcotte) will be available. He last threw Monday at Highland Baptist.”