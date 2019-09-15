LYDIA — It took a while to fill the two leaderboards for the annual Cypremort Invitational Fishing Association Tournament.
Once water conditions improved and the fish started cooperating, redfish and speckled trout began hitting the scale at Dago’s Mobil & Grocery in Lydia.
As of Friday, the two fish to beat were caught by a 39-year-old oilfield industry worker who doubles as a charter boat captain and a 12-year-old student at B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School in Baldwin. All five places in both the speckled trout and redfish divisions are filled compared to just two spots in the Redfish Division more than a month after the popular CIFA event began July 6.
CIFA anglers have until 7 p.m. Sept. 30 to knock off the 3.25-pound speckled trout brought in Aug. 16 by Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry of Patoutville, a lead operator for Texas Petroleum who runs Gotta Have Faith Charters, and a 32.83-pound redfish carried to the scale at Dago’s on Aug. 30, the first day of the 60th annual Kay-Cee Saltwater Fishing Rodeo, by seventh-grader Luke St. Germain of Sorrell.
“They’re going to make a push. They’ve got 18 days left,” CIFA president Don Naquin of New Iberia said Thursday about CIFA members itching to get out on the water during the stretch run in an effort to either to upgrade a fish already on one or both leaderboards or to knock off existing leaders.
“They’re going to hit them hard the last two weeks. Everybody fishes hard,” Naquin said.
Some of the hardest-fishing CIFA anglers are St. Germain and Landry.
St. Germain, one of three young sons of Josh and Brandy St. Germain, made his bid to win $500 when he set the hook on a bull red at approximately 8 a.m. the last Saturday of August. He was fishing at Boxcar Reef with his parents and his brothers, Noah, 14, and Ethan, 11, on Quality Time, a 21-foot Mako.
The middle son remembers those moments well, start to finish.
“We were out there about 30 minutes. We were taking turns (on the four fishing rods). Ethan was first. He hooked on to a fish and it let go. Then it was my turn. I have to grab it, hook the fish and bring it in with no help,” said Luke, who has been fishing regularly since he was about 5.
The bull red bit on a well-prepared crab minus its claws and set of points. It gave him all he wanted during the fight.
“After I landed the fish, my hands and arms, I couldn’t use them. There are some things you have to struggle in life, with one of them fishing,” he said with a satisfied chuckle.
He is hopeful it finishes atop the leaderboard.
“I’m just hoping to stay in first place. I think I could if the fish stop biting,” he said.
His father, who stuck a 29.66-pound redfish on the leaderboard at the No. 4 spot on Sept. 7, is pulling for his son’s pacesetter.
“I think it’s awesome he’s in first. The way the fish have been running, I think his shot at winning is pretty good. (But) they’ve always got that one fish down there waiting on that one person. I guess I’m more hopeful it stays in the Top Five,” Josh St. Germain said.
He took the whole crew, plus his wife’s godchild, Hayden Clement, 15, out a week ago Saturday. Hayden, who had never wrestled with a bull red, caught two bull reds; Josh caught two, including the one he weighed at Dago’s, and Noah hooked and landed one.
“We’ll try to get back out before it’s over, us and the family,” he said.
So will Landry, the charter boat captain who hit the speckled trout but good in mid-August, including the one he stuck atop the leaderboard in the Speckled Trout Division. Since then, the speckled trout have been few and very far between, almost non-existent.
On Aug. 16, the day before fishing in the Wounded War Heroes event out of Cypremort Point, Landry and Brady Derise were catching speckled trout on live shrimp at Tee Butte in the Gotta Have Faith, a 23-foot Key West.
“I think we had 34 trout that day. Me and Brady were scouting for the Wounded War Heroes tournament,” Landry said.
The skipper caught the biggest speckled trout, the one atop the leaderboard, about 10 a.m.
Derise put a 3.17-pounder in the boat about three hours later that moved into second place, he said.
It’s been tough fishing for speckled trout since, he said, because of predominantly east winds. West winds would help.
Can his pacesetter finish first?
“If everything stays the same. If we have one little cool front, I don’t think it can be completely knocked off,” he said.