Men and women, mostly women, all know first-hand about the effects of cancer on patients, families and friends — the varying degrees of depression, anxiety, fear and/or distress — pledged their support as volunteers one night this past week to help return the Big Bass Classic to its glory days in 2020.
An optimistic observer called them an “army” after the fundraising bass tournament’s first organizational meeting Monday night at Lipari’s Specialties. The appearance of 10 women and one man representing two highly regarded organizations in the Teche Area was a shot in the arm, a sorely needed one, going into the popular event Feb. 29 out of Marsh Field Boat Landing at Lake Fausse Pointe.
The Lydia Cancer Association and Acadiana Hope for a Cure members sat around a table and listened to Big Bass Classic director Tee Roy Savoy of Coteau Holmes explain the format for the tournament unique to this region, one much like the Bob Sealy Big Bass Splash contests at Toledo Bend, Lake Sam Rayburn and Lake Fork in Texas, and Lake Guntersville in Alabama.
Big bass tournament formats might have been a foreign concept to them but they are well-versed IN getting boots on the ground to bring in sponsors, donated items and, even, to make an even wider pitch for participants on that big day at the end of February. They plan to do just that over the next few weeks.
Savoy and Tommy Lipari, who has been an integral part of Big Bass Classics since the event began a few decades ago under his good friend, the late Elvis “Top Rod” Jeanminette, both appreciated the turnout by the LCA and AHC.
“We’re trying to get it back where it was,” Savoy said about the fundraiser that benefits the Lydia Cancer Association and the Acadiana Hope for a Cure.
And bass anglers look forward to the opportunity to fish for $500 each hour starting with the first weigh-in at 8 a.m. after a 7 a.m. start. The payout for the biggest bass each hour is $250, $150 and $100.
Entry fee is $100 per boat. Anglers can sign up the morning of the tournament. For more information call Savoy at 519-3107.
Savoy emphasized that money raised helps cancer patients across the area defray expenses and/or receive groceries.
He knows all about how the local organizations help people in need. His wife, Jackie, was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, less than two years after he started as tournament director.
“Don’t think it won’t happen to you. I took this event over ..., never dreaming my wife would be diagnosed with terminal cancer. It was been a struggle the past three years but taking time to do this brings a feeling to my heart that keeps me motivated until next year. If you want to feel good about something, volunteer,” Savoy said before the meeting.
He was hopeful the meeting room at Lipari’s would be filled with volunteers and it was. Representing Lydia Cancer Association were Bruna Lenoir, president; Chris Broussard, treasurer; Bonnie Rabeaux, secretary; Lisa Sellers; Dianne LeBlanc; Patsy Barrilleaux, and Veronica Boutte. Acadiana Hope for a Cure members on hand were Danette Guillotte, vice chairman; Kim Behringer, and Shelly Foreman. Also at the meeting was Toni Vitter, a member of both the LCA and AHC.
Some of them are cancer survivors. All of them know the specter of cancer — any one of a large number of diseases characterized by the growth of abnormal cells that split helter skelter with the ability to infiltrate and destroy body tissue. They know it is the second-leading cause of death in the world.
The area’s many competitive and, even, not-so-competitive, bass fishermen undoubtedly enjoy the competitive format that’s different from the standard bass tournament. Most of them also realize their entry fee is going to a worthy cause.
Savoy said pieces are falling into place in the event’s planning stages. He and Lipari announced the Big Bass Classic T-shirts, which are distributed free to participants, will be navy blue. The LCA and AHC members also offered to sell them to the public as a way to generate more money.
He also said gumbo or jambalaya would be served free the day of the event at Marsh Field Boat Landing. Needed, he said, are 40 pounds of sausage and 20 to 30 pounds of rice.
The new volunteers pledged to divvy up necessary roles as well as help solicit sponsors and donations and place entry forms across the area.
Savoy said Tee Roy Blanchard and his wife will help, as usual, with registration in the predawn darkness before the 7 a.m. start. Last year, 30 of 40 boats signed up that morning, he said.
He said Damien Theriot, Mark Louviere and Tim Berard once again will operate the release tank so that bass that hit the scale can be taken back and let go in the lake alive.